Lance Stroll Closes His Ears to Criticism With One Mantra

In the 2023 F1 season, Lance Stroll faced criticism and continuous comparisons to teammate Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. Due to his persistently poor form, continuous rumors circulated about the 25-year-old’s career potentially ending prematurely. However, the Canadian driver chose to ignore these speculations and criticism.

These speculations gained momentum due to his significant performance deficit relative to Alonso, who played a pivotal role in bringing success to the team. Nevertheless, despite considerable challenges, Stroll mounted a striking comeback toward the season’s end.

During his interview with Motorsport-Total, Lance Stroll summarized his 2023 season, highlighting a rejuvenation in the closing stages. Demonstrating regained form, the 25-year-old secured P5 positions in both the Brazil and Las Vegas Grand Prix. Considering that the Canadian initially said, “It was a really strong start to the season, a really difficult middle of the season and then a strong end to the season.”

Stroll’s remarks confirm that the Silverstone-based team struggled during the mid-season. Unfortunately, after initial races, Aston Martin’s upgrades were executed imperfectly which led to the team’s decline in pace. However, amid this uncertain scenario, where Fernando Alonso effectively navigated the AMR23 to respectable positions, Stroll missed the chance to capitalize.

Amid possible criticism arising from internal team dynamics, Stroll revealed his approach to development. While wrapping his conversation Stroll disclosed the mantra that aided his progress. He said,

“What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger!”

How harsh were Lance Stroll’s critiques during his slumps in performance?

Lance Stroll grappling in a struggle-filled season, to some extent is not unusual. Although, leading up to the Austin GP, the Canadian driver encountered intense scrutiny due to both his and the team’s performance downturn. Tragically the situation reached a point where Aston Martin’s losses were singularly attributed to Stroll.

Besides this, the 2023 season had also placed an additional stress on the 25-year-old, as his father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team. This complex difficulty that came with having family ties grew increasingly apparent, particularly when Stroll performed poorly. As Stroll’s performance declined, the media began to scrutinize him frequently.

Notably, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg was among the first to publicly criticize Stroll. Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1 that Stroll is fortunate enough to remain in F1. In addition, Rosberg’s criticism also raised questions about whether other teams would even consider Stroll if his performance remained subpar.

Nevertheless, in reaction to persistent criticisms, Team Principal Mike Krack intervened to dissipate the ongoing media scrutiny. In his conversation with Sky Sports Krack said, “Lance got a beating from you [the press] for three or four months. So, it was very good that he got a good result [in Austin] and that the situation calmed down for the time being.”

However while adding further Krack said, “The pressure is increasing internally. It’s also difficult for the team because then every little mistake is taken into account.” With these remarks, Krack might have aimed to shift media focus towards the significance of overlooking minor mistakes for improved driver performance.