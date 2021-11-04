F1

“Lando Norris is just as good as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen”: McLaren CEO says that his star driver is one of the best out there in terms of speed

"Lando Norris is just as good as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen": McLaren CEO says that his star driver is one of the best out there in terms of speed
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The Prince takes after the King": Bronny James performs his father LeBron James' iconic chalk toss
Next Article
"I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin": Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico
F1 Latest News
"He’s done it seven times before": F1 veteran argues Lewis Hamilton would beat Max Verstappen in 'identical cars'
“He’s done it seven times before”: F1 veteran argues Lewis Hamilton would beat Max Verstappen in ‘identical cars’

Former Ferrari Race Engineer Rob Smedley is of the opinion that the Red Bull is…