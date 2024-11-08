Lando Norris Joins McLaren Legends with 7 Poles in 2024 Season

Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team, Great Britain, 04 is happy about starting position 1 and receives the Pole Position Award from Mondo Duplantis Sweden, Pole Vault Athletics, World Champion and Olympic Champion , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Pirelli Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Qualifying, 19 10 2024 Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Over the years, McLaren has arguably had some of the biggest legends in F1 history drive for them. Considering the way Lando Norris is driving at the moment, he could add his name to the list, having already matched four different world champions from McLaren with seven or more pole positions in a single season.

The other drivers from McLaren to achieve this feat include seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton (2008 champion with McLaren), Mika Hakkinen (1998 and ’99 champion with McLaren), Ayrton Senna (three titles with McLaren – 1988, 1990 and ’91), and last but not least is James Hunt, who won his only title with McLaren in 1976.

Considering that all these four drivers have been some of the biggest names in F1 history, Norris is certainly on the right path to achieving greatness. The Briton has indeed had a brilliant season in 2024 as he has emerged as Max Verstappen’s biggest title challenger.

Reminder: Lando Norris did enter rare territory by becoming just one of five McLaren drivers ever to score 7 or more poles in a season. • Lando Norris (2024)

• Lewis Hamilton (2012, 2008)

• Mika Hakkinen (1999, 1998)

• Ayrton Senna (1991, 1988)

While it seems unlikely that Norris will win his maiden championship this year because of the 62-point deficit he currently has to the Dutchman with just three race weekends (one sprint race) remaining, he has done more than enough for fans and experts to believe that he would be a driver to watch out for the future.

After getting his maiden victory in Miami this year, Norris also won the Dutch GP and the Singapore GP. While his consistency in races perhaps let him down this year, he undoubtedly proved that he is brilliant when setting the pace during qualifying, something that has been a common trait of most of the drivers who have raced for McLaren in the past.

How McLaren’s poles reflect their drivers’ abilities and the team’s competitiveness

All of McLaren’s past successes are symbolic of their drivers’ talents and the team’s competitiveness. Whenever fans think of McLaren, the first name that often comes to their mind is Senna.

The Brazilian is arguably the greatest-ever driver that has raced in F1 when it comes to setting the pace in qualifying trim. His ability to be aggressive and precise at the same time to maximize the McLaren cars’ potential always made him stand out.

When it comes to Hakkinen, most of the pole positions he registered were a reflection of his smooth style and being calm under the most pressure moments. His poles also highlight McLaren’s engineering prowess and how they developed a strong partnership with Mercedes for their engines.

After Hakkinen, it was Hamilton who set blistering laps during qualifying for McLaren. The pole positions he achieved in 2008 displayed his raw speed and his ability to maximize the potential of the cars he drove, a skill that has continued to define his career.

As for McLaren, their partnership with Mercedes again proved to be successful. The Woking-based outfit will now hope that their return to Mercedes engines in 2021 will help Norris and co achieve a similar kind of success as they enjoyed in the late 1990s and late 2000s.