Lando Norris Leaves F1 Fans Smitten as He Literally ‘Jumps Over Barriers’ for a Young Boy

F1 is going through the off-season and drivers are engaging in fun activities to blow the steam off. Lando Norris is no different as the McLaren ace recently went out to watch the thrilling clash between PSG and Tottenham. While enjoying the game, he did something unexpected for a young fan that has left Twitter F1 smitten.

Norris jumped over a row of seats and barriers to meet a young fan and click some pictures with him. The little boy’s father posted the picture and informed the Briton’s fans of the heartfelt deed. Soon, the LN4 army gathered to laud him for the kind gesture.

The post began to trend in no time and even caught the attention of Norris’s official Twitter team, LN4. While some fans reiterated their allegiance to him while praising him for the gesture, others lauded him for his grounded nature and the willingness to always engage with his admirers.

Take a look at some of the reactions from the internet.

One particular fan praised his upbringing while also lauding McLaren’s environment for keeping the 24-year-old grounded.

Another fan explained how they found the McLaren driver to be the kindest of the current lot.

What is Lando Norris up to during the off-season?

The off-season kicked off with great news for Lando Norris. The Briton won the coveted Lorenzo Bandini Trophy. The award honors the remarkable achievements of an F1 driver. The award does not necessarily recognize on-track results but the way an individual achieved their success and their character.

Soon after, he returned to live streaming which took a back seat during the F1 season. This time, however, the 24-year-old played Fortnite for the first time in his streaming career.

For company, he had none other than Yung Filly and AngryGinge13. It served as great entertainment for the audience as the trio’s chemistry made for some hilarious exchanges.

Sadly, in his latest stream, he revealed that he was off for a long vacation that would include multiple destinations. With that, to the surprise of many, he also called it quits on his streaming career.