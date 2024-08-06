Oscar Piastri’s Mom Never Watched Drive to Survive Thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s Mother

The impact of Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) on F1 is unparalleled. The show became an instant hit and also highlighted the human side of the drivers’ lives which is often taken for granted — the scary reality of being an F1 driver, the risks, and the toll it takes on the families. This is exactly why Oscar Piastri’s mom could not watch the show.

Nicole Piastri has become a famous personality since her son’s debut in the sport. Her social media antics have put a spotlight on her humor and made her a fan favorite.

However, underneath the humor is a concerned mother who prays for her son’s safety in the sport. She revealed this is the reason she could not watch DTS as Daniel Ricciardo’s mother’s reactions in the show gave her anxiety.

Nicole revealed that when asked if she watched DTS for her F1 research on The Red Flag Podcast. She said, “The very first episode is focused on Daniel Ricciardo. By that stage he’d been in it for years, they showed his mom in the garage and she looked so anxious.”

“I thought she’s going to have a heart attack. I thought this doesn’t get easier and she’s being doing it for years and look at her. So I didn’t watch it after that.”

The first episode of DTS S1 showcased the grinning Australian reflecting on his time at Red Bull and his decision to move to Renault. However, what Piastri’s mother focused on was Ricciardo’s mother’s reaction whenever he got in a car. This is why, she did not base her F1 research on DTS and chose other mediums.

Piastri’s mom chose biographies to understand F1 better

Every F1 driver’s mother would feel as concerned as Piastri’s mother, given the risk all drivers undertake while racing. However, Nicole did not restrict Oscar’s passion, as she understood how talented he was.

When his career trajectory to F1 became evident, his mother started doing her research about the sport. She always knew about F1, but it wasn’t a key interest area until Oscar started his junior career.

So, after Piastri won F3, Nicole decided to understand the path her son was on. F1 is the goal for most young drivers and that was the focus of her research as well. However, instead of the visual medium of Drive to Survive, she read biographies of former world champions. She revealed about reading Damon Hill’s and Alain Prost’s memoirs.

Nicole confessed it took her a while to watch Ayrton Senna’s documentary because of how it ends, but she came around. In all, the doting mother read and watched all she could to understand the daunting world her son was getting into, except DTS.