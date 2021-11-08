F1

“Four races to go, four races to win”: Mercedes team principal refuses to accept Championship defeat just yet

"Four races to go, four races to win": Mercedes team principal refuses to accept Championship defeat just yet
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Bronny James and Amari Bailey really helped their high school team to be the best in the country!”: California-based Sierra Canyon Trailblazers ranked #1 in preseason rankings
Next Article
"He's inherited a great team": Ravi Shastri believes Rahul Dravid would take Team India to new heights as newly appointed coach
F1 Latest News
"Four races to go, four races to win": Mercedes team principal refuses to accept Championship defeat just yet
“Four races to go, four races to win”: Mercedes team principal refuses to accept Championship defeat just yet

Toto Wolff is sure that Lewis Hamilton and the entire Mercedes team have all to…