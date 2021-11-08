“Four races to go, four races to win”: Mercedes team principal refuses to accept Championship defeat just yet

Toto Wolff is sure that Lewis Hamilton and the entire Mercedes team have all to play for in the remaining four races of the season.

Mercedes did not have a memorable Mexican GP. In spite of both cars starting on the front row, they gave up the lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who took home his 9th win of the season. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez drove a fantastic race as he stood 3rd on the podium.

Sunday’s results have helped Verstappen extend his lead over Hamilton to 19 points. On the other hand, Red Bull are now just 1 point behind the Silver Arrows in the Constructor’s standings. The momentum seems to be with the Milton-Keynes based team going into next week’s race in Sao Paolo.

However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that the fight for both titles is far from over. “There’s four races to go, there’s four wins to take, four DNFs to suffer. And we will just continue fighting.” said Toto. “But when you look at the mathematically probability, obviously I’d rather be 19 points ahead than behind. But it is what it is.”

We have a great team and an exceptional car, says Toto Wolff

Wolff thinks that they still have a car that can go for the win in the remaining 4 races. He agreed that they looked weak in the previous two rounds but mentioned Turkey when describing just how good the W12 is.

“I’m a pretty realistic person, but I love motor racing, because anything can happen,” Wolff said.

“None of us are ever going to leave this circuit with the mentality of this is going away from us.” “We know we have a great team. Our car was exceptionally good in Turkey. And I think we have all to win.” he said.

Mercedes driver says that he naturally feels the need to win every single race

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with his performance in Mexico City. He looked visibly disappointed but he was also cautiously optimistic about his chances. When asked about the importance of him beating Verstappen in Brazil, he said. “I naturally feel I need to be winning every race.”

I left it all out there and sometimes that's just not enough. We pick ourselves up, dig deeper than we ever have before, and keep on fighting. Ive got to wish Checo congrats — first Mexican driver to ever take podium at the Mexico GP. Push on, still we rise.

“We need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain – that was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and here this weekend.

“But you know, they’re just too quick, so we’re giving it absolutely everything we’ve got, but unfortunately it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”

