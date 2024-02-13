Carlos Sainz Admits He Was Taken Aback by Lewis Hamilton Replacing Him at Ferrari News

Lewis Hamilton shocked F1 fans around the world earlier this month when he confirmed that he would be snubbing Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. The news not only came as a shock to paddock insiders and fans but also to Carlos Sainz, the driver who Hamilton will replace at Ferrari.

Advertisement

PlanetF1.com quoted Sainz at the SF-24 launch, saying, “Obviously, I was surprised like everyone in the Formula 1 world was. I think everyone was surprised in a way with what happened.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PhilDuncanF1/status/1757431764639740042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sainz also revealed that he had in fact been aware of this news, weeks before the official announcement was made. However, the #55 driver kept mum and did not spill the beans. Rather, he used the time to recalibrate himself with the knowledge that 2024 would be the last season for him with the iconic Prancing Horse from Maranello.

On paper, Hamilton’s arrival feels more like Sainz’s displacement from the team. However, it is pertinent to note that the Spaniard has done a stellar job alongside Charles Leclerc since his arrival in 2021. Moreover, he was also the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last year.

Hence, it is just unfortunate for Sainz that he would have to leave the team to make way for an established driver like Hamilton. That being said, Sainz has remained a thorough professional, and that was evident during the SF-24 reveal event.

Carlos Sainz wants to win the championship in his final season with Ferrari

Despite being handed the news that he was surplus to requirements at Ferrari, the 29-year-old remains upbeat, focused, and optimistic about the season to come. Sainz has reiterated that he is focused on the team for 2024, and even divulged his ambitions for the last year of racing in red.

Formula1.com quoted Sainz as saying, “The moment I put on my helmet in Bahrain and go out on the track, the only feeling I’ll have is the will to go harder and harder, also aiming to win the championship.” Since this year will be the last time Sainz drives for Ferrari, he will need to look for another team from 2025 onwards.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1753146211702296755?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Audi seems like the most likely destination for the Spaniard, come 2026. But with that Mercedes seat now vacant, Sainz would perhaps would want to make it a straight swap and get into a team with a proven championship pedigree for the future.