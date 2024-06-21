Lando Norris Looks to Make a Fortune Out of George Russell’s Lost Invaluable Possession

Lando Norris looks to make a fortune at George Russell’s expense after the Mercedes driver lost his team’s headquarters key card. With Norris getting hold of this invaluable possession, he has put it on sale on Instagram.

As seen in the image below, Norris is only accepting “serious offers” for Russell’s Mercedes headquarters key card. What makes Norris’ sale post all the more hilarious is his caption for it.

Norris wrote, “Buyers must be shirtless to match [the] original owner’s identity”. Since the Mercedes driver is famous for his shirtless images on his social media handles, Norris took this fact as an opportunity to crack a hilarious joke at the 26-year-old’s expense.

Since Russell is so notorious for the same, he was also quizzed about his shirtless selfies a year ago. However, while defending himself, he cleverly put the blame on his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell first stated that he’s being “unfairly represented” before adding, “I think my teammate probably posts a few more topless photos than I do… It’s a body-off isn’t it?”. While the banter between Norris and Russell is likely to continue over the same, the two will hope to earn bragging rights over each other at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

George Russell and Lando Norris will again hope to fight for the podium in Spain

Although Russell and Mercedes had a disastrous start to the 2024 season, they slowly seem to have caught up to the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, and now even Red Bull. Russell was mightily impressive in Canada two weeks ago as he clinched the Silver Arrows’ first pole of the season.

The 26-year-old then had a very tense fight between Max Verstappen and Norris for the race win. Although Russell failed to come out on top in this battle, he and Mercedes showcased enough of a strong performance that they will not let McLaren and Red Bull rest easy on their laurels.

Moreover, with Mercedes all set to introduce an upgrade in Barcelona this weekend, it just reflects their desire of wanting to return to the top as soon as possible. Mercedes’ recent improvements in pace will just make life a bit harder for Norris, who has made it a habit of finishing on the podium this season.

After the 24-year-old grabbed his maiden win in Miami, he managed to finish on the podium in two of the last three races as well. The early signs seem to suggest that Norris’ run of finishing on the podium is likely to continue this weekend in Spain after he topped the timings in FP1 despite not having any upgrades on his car.