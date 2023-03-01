38-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton Challenged to Take His Shirt off by George Russell as F1 Fans Sit Back and Enjoy

George Russell has become notorious for his shirtless Instagram selfies. The 25-year-old is often called out by his friends for the plethora of pictures dominating his Instagram feed. However, recently Russell pointed out that there’s one man who matches him on this level- his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell’s claims are not wrong. Hamilton has his fair share of shirtless workout selfies and is quick to leave his fangirls drooling with every post. Russell not only called out his teammate for his social media activity but challenged him to a competition.

George Russell v Lewis Hamilton- thirst trap edition

In a recent podcast, Russell was asked about his lack of t-shirts on social media. Laughing, Russell explained he’s being “unfairly represented; ” blaming Alex Albon for what has now become a trend that fans look out for.

In fact, Russell secretly admits, “he [Albon] made a big reference to this… it blew it a bit out of proportion. So then I was like, you know I’m going to roll with it.”

The Brit then takes the opportunity to move out of the spotlight and shine it on Lewis Hamilton. “I think my teammate probably posts a few more topless photos than I do… It’s a body-off isn’t it?”

Russell, who out-performed his teammate in points last season, would rather win the “real” competition- the one on Instagram. While one can argue that the bigger guns that Russell deems a criterion probably belong to Sir Lewis, the rivalry for more topless pictures could be an easy win for Russell.

Fans lose their minds over Mercedes “body off”

Fans were quick to pick up on Russell’s call to battle against Hamilton as Twitter was soon flooded with topless pictures of the two. Many were quick to humble the young driver.

Others were ready to grab their popcorn to watch the rivalry play out. Probably more interesting than the cordial relationship the two share on track.

Looks like the competition is on! Banter aside, the season is a blink away. The main battle awaits on the track; however, the duo in Black aren’t locking horns with each other just yet. There’s bigger fish to fry.