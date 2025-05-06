mobile app bar

Lando Norris Needs More Than Just Race Wins to Beat Oscar Piastri, Argues F1 Journalist

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 - MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait and NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, 6th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship

F1 – MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait and NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, 6th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

With four wins in the first six races of 2025, Oscar Piastri has already eclipsed teammate Lando Norris’s overall win tally, despite being widely seen as the ‘second driver’ at McLaren for a long time. That’s no longer the case. In fact, his performances so far have been compared to Max Verstappen’s dominant 2023 season, where he won 19 out of 22 races. A tough season lies ahead for Norris.

Piastri, with his Miami GP win last Sunday, now leads the championship standings by 16 points ahead of Norris, who was the championship favorite heading into the season. Norris also seems to be running out of ways to respond.

With just one victory so far—coming in the opening round—Norris is certainly not making the most of the dominant package McLaren have given him this season.

Journalist Nick Golding believes that if Norris continues to lose ground to Piastri in the upcoming races, he will need more than just race wins to mount a serious title challenge.

Golding sees no reason why Piastri “couldn’t go the remainder of the season finishing every single race in the top four, in the top five“, he shared on the RacingNews365 podcast.

It’s going to take, really now you feel a bad race for him (Piastri) and a good race for Lando to really see that momentum swing because even if, for example, Lando goes and wins in Imola, if Oscar’s on the podium it’s not really going to be that much eaten into his lead,” he added.

While it is still early days in the season, with 18 races remaining, one cannot deny that momentum is definitely on Piastri’s side. Another reason the Australian seems to be getting the better of his teammate is his strong mentality.

Former F1 driver turned analyst Jolyon Palmer revealed after the Saudi Arabian GP weekend that Piastri appears to have the edge over Norris in two key areas — qualifying and mentality.

I like his mentality,” Palmer said. “We kind of saw it a bit last year, some of the racing that he put in—Monza, in Baku—where he got the win or second in Monza. But he’s just so chill, isn’t he? He’s so ruthless, calm, calculatedIf he’s got the one-lap pace, he’s also got the mentality to execute on race day, and that’s what we’ve seen so far”.

That’s where Norris seems to be falling short, as he repeatedly berates himself after every mistake. According to driver coach Martin Villari, such constant negative thinking can form a vicious cycle, with the subconscious eventually accepting the negativity one reinforces. Norris, perhaps, is caught in that very struggle, as one mistake often appears to lead to another.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these