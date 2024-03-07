Who is Fiona Hewitson? Christian Horner’s Personal Assistant at Red Bull

Over the last few days, Fiona Hewitson’s name has come out of the Red Bull camp on several occasions. She is among the many people who work behind the scenes, ensuring the team’s success off the track, while Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez make history on it. But who exactly is Hewitson and what is her role within Red Bull?

Hewitson is reportedly team principal Christian Horner‘s personal assistant. Being a team principal’s personal assistant is a big deal. Away from the cameras and the glitz and glamour, people like Hewitson make sure everything runs smoothly in the team.

Although her exact job role remains unknown, F1 lead reports that she is a PR specialist who manages their racing communication. Additionally, she helps her bosses with compliance work such as scheduling meetings, making appointments, etc.

Working at Red Bull isn’t Hewitson’s first venture in the world of motorsports. Earlier, she worked at KV Racing Technology in IndyCar across the pond.

Where does Fiona Hewitson work?

According to sources, Hewitson does not work out of their Milton-Keynes factory. Instead, she works at a ‘Red Bull Representation’ office, which is located in London. She meets up with Horner, Verstappen, Perez, and other members of the Red Bull team during their races around the world, or if they need to go on business trips.

Notably, Milton-Keynes is where Red Bull’s technical brains are located. Figures like Adrian Newey work out of their headquarters, where the wind tunnel, simulator, and other developmental facilities are present.

It is likely that people who work on an administrative level like Hewitson, work from the representation office in London. Being a huge company, there may be several Red Bull offices situated in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. For the drivers, however, operating out of Milton Keynes is a must.

Red Bull have had a strong start to the 2024 season. On the track, they seem dominant once again, with Verstappen winning the Bahrain GP by more than 20 seconds. Perez followed him to secure a 1-2 finish for them.

Red Bull aiming to continue success

The upcoming round of the 2024 season takes place in Jeddah. The Corniche Circuit, which plays host to the Saudi Arabian GP is expected to level the playing field considerably according to Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur.

However, Red Bull remain the favorites to win the outing. The RB20 seems to have the least tire degradation of any of the teams, and they will use it to their advantage. Last season, Perez won the race in Jeddah, with Verstappen finishing right behind him.

Meanwhile, Ferrari, who showed promise in Bahrain will be hoping for better race pace, so that they can give Verstappen and Perez a run for their money.