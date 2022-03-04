Watch as Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher takes football icon Zinedine Zidane on a ride in his Ferrari FXX

Let us look at a throwback when F1 GOAT Michael Schumacher met footballing GOAT Zinedine Zidane for a ride at the French Circuit in 2007.

Two icons from the footballing world meet each other. Former World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane recently retired from the footballing world after the 2006 world cup.

Schumacher also retired at the end of the 2006 campaign to serve as a test driver and adviser for Ferrari.

Michael takes Zinedine Zidane for a drive in his @Ferrari FXX around the circuit in Magny-Cours on 30/6/07 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/N7r0OiJXE8 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) June 30, 2017

Quick laps in the Ferrari FXX

Magny- Cours’ lap record is still in the hand of the former Ferrari World Champion. The German won the 2006 French Grand Prix for eight-time. He did attend the races after retiring but had not been on the track since he called it to quit.

Also Read: New Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes his team has what it takes to fight at the front

Hot weather in 2007, both the men sat in the black Ferrari FXX sportscar owned by Schumacher. This car is a special edition owned by Regenmeister was gifted by Ferrari as a personal token of appreciation. A number of personal touches including his initials dotted around the interiors of the cars.

The laps were a fundraising effort supported by both the men for the ICM brain and spine charity.

Michael Schumacher left Zidane with amazing reactions

After two quick laps at the circuit, Zidane felt wowed after riding beside the German. He totally understood what it meant to drive an F1 car at the grandest stage of them all.

“It was a strong feeling, in fact, I felt a little like getting out of the car. But it was a great pleasure to be with Michael Schumacher,” Zidane explained.

Also Read: Max Verstappen explains why he is not in season 4 of Netflix’s DTS

Noticeably, neither of the men wore crash helmets during the laps. Zidane refused to wear the helmets. “For myself, I pretty much know what I’m doing and know when I have to have one,” Schumacher concluded.