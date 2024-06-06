Lando Norris’ Niece Follows In Her Race-Winning Uncle’s Footsteps

Lando Norris is currently in his sixth full F1 season and has already established himself as one of the best drivers on the grid. However, it seems that he is not the only individual from the family who dreamt of competing in F1.

According to his brother Oliver Norris, Lando Norris’ niece, Athena Norris, is also keen on following his uncle’s footsteps. Oliver Norris took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Athena [Norris] starting young. Next step F1. @landonorris she’s coming for your @mclaren seat“!

In the image uploaded by Oliver Norris, Athena Norris can be seen using the simulator. Since she is beginning to use the simulator at such a tender age, there does exist the likelihood that Lando Norris can help her pursue a career in motorsports.

And when it comes to the Norris family, it is pertinent to note that Lando Norris is not the only famous sportsperson. Hence, if Athena Norris wants to pursue another sport, she can also seek the advice of the 24-year-old’s sister, Flo Norris.

Lando Norris’ sister Flo Norris is famous in equestrian sport

Flo Norris has competed in over 650 show jumping events and has won 21 of them. Similarly to her brother Lando Norris, the 21-year-old began achieving success from a very young age.

Flo Norris won the under-16 championship at the 2017 British Show Jumping National Championship in Stoneleigh. She then also competed in other events such as the London International Horse Show and in the under-25 division of the Royal Windsor event.

Meanwhile, Oliver Norris, Lando Norris’ older brother, was also a former racer with aspirations of competing in motorsports. Oliver Norris won several awards before retiring from racing in 2014. He then chose to become an entrepreneur and invested in the sim racing industry.

That is not it, as Oliver Norris is also the CEO of a company called, Moose. He sells scooters and bikes via this business of his. Hence, it is fair to say that many of Lando Norris’ family members have a good amount of experience competing in sports at the highest level. If Athena Norris chooses to pursue sports, she could seek advice from any of them.