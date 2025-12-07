Which NFL Team Does F1 Champion Lando Norris Support?

British F1 driver Lando Norris finally checked off a World Championship from his list. After 24 grueling races and 58 of the tensest laps of his life in Abu Dhabi, he secured third place, which was enough to clinch the title.

It certainly felt like a long time coming for the McLaren driver, who’s been dubbed the next big thing in F1 for a while. This season didn’t start off great for him, but he came through when it mattered most, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points.

For NFL fans who’ve been following Norris (or just the sport in general), they might be curious if he’s actually into football and has a favorite team. The answer is yes on both counts.

Just days before the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in November, Norris made headlines for attending a Monday Night Football clash at Allegiant Stadium between the Raiders and the Cowboys. The question is, who did he come to cheer for?

“That was my first ever NFL game,” Norris later told The Today Show. “I’ve been to loads of [soccer] games, but [my] first American football game. Which was pretty cool.”

“I was there supporting the Raiders. I’ve never really had a team to support. But I know a few of the guys who are with the Raiders. So, I think my support’s with them,” he added.

Norris even admitted that the (2-10) Raiders haven’t been “amazing in a minute,” which reminded him of when he and McLaren were struggling, possibly back in the 2023 season. But he knows full well that, even if it takes years, the team will find its winning ways… just like he has on the track.

Norris went on to share his overall experience: “It was pretty amazing. It was definitely loud in there. I think the stadium we went to, the Raiders’ Stadium, is one of the best stadiums. So, it was cool. I was with some great people. I got to go on the pitch, see the guys warming up, and they’re huge. I would not want them running at me.”

The 5 ft 10, 150 lb Norris definitely doesn’t want those players running at him. But it’s worth remembering why he has to maintain that physique in the first place. Driving an F1 car efficiently starts with the weight that drivers like Norris have to keep steady for years.

And if you’re wondering who Norris went to the game with, it was Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris was even decked out in full Raiders gear. His full-sleeve T-shirt and his beanie both had the Raiders logo on them.