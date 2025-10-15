WATCH: Kurt Busch Turns Up in Austin as F1’s Lando Norris Drops New Monster Energy Flavor

Kurt Busch, who stepped away from the NASCAR Cup Series after his Pocono injury in 2023, was recently spotted crossing paths with Formula One ace Lando Norris. The two met during a promotional event in Austin where Monster Energy unveiled a previously Europe-exclusive flavor for the U.S. market.

The energy drink giant teamed up with Norris to create a limited-edition, sugar-free drink featuring a distinctive melon yuzu flavor inspired by the McLaren driver.

Initially launched overseas earlier this year, the flavor is now making its way to select U.S. markets, perfectly timed with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, which takes place this weekend. The can’s design mirrors Norris’s helmet, symbolizing both focus and refreshing drive.

Invited by Monster Energy to Austin for the launch, Busch joined the festivities and shared snippets from the event on social media. In one Instagram video, the 2004 Cup champion pulled a helmet-shaped box from a refrigerator and revealed the new can, describing it as tasting like “a million lemonade flavors.”

The former NASCAR Cup driver also posted a photo shaking hands with Norris, captioning it, “Hangin’ out with @lando and watching him burn some rubber with @dangerboydeegan in Austin, TX. Another day in the life of a kick ass @monsterenergy lifestyle. Full send peeps.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Busch (@kurtbusch)

Norris, who’s currently P2 in the F1 Drivers’ championship, expressed his excitement about finally bringing his signature drink stateside. “I’ve had so many people in the U.S. asking when my flavor would finally make it here, so I’m really excited to see it launch during Austin Grand Prix week. The energy around F1 in America is unreal, and to celebrate it with Monster Energy in such a big way with the pop-up, the party and of course the can itself makes it even more special.”

To mark the occasion, Monster Energy is also rolling out an action-packed week of fan experiences that embody Norris’s trademark energy and charisma.

The LN4 x Monster Energy Pop-Up Store in Austin will offer exclusive merchandise, the new flavor, and Norris’s clothing line, available for the first time in a physical U.S. location. The brand also plans surprise merch drops and giveaways throughout the city, encouraging fans to keep their eyes peeled on social media for a shot at some gear.