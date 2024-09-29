Lando Norris on Track to Surpass Alain Prost’s Record With McLaren

Lando Norris and McLaren ended Max Verstappen’s dominant run after Red Bull started the 2024 season where they left off in 2023. While doing so, Norris has presented himself as a title challenger. Moreover, the Briton’s track dominance might lead him to break Alain Prost’s record with McLaren.

Over the 2024 season, Norris has scored a total of 11 podiums till now. Prost holds the record for the most podiums with McLaren. The four-time world champion scored a total of 14 podiums during the 1988 season. With six races to go in the 2024 season, Norris can easily equal or surpass Prost’s record.

The McLaren MCL38 has been at the top of the pecking order for a while. Norris has capitalized on it by finishing on the podium in three of the four races after the summer break. Of the remaining six races, at least four should suit the MCL38’s characteristics where high to medium downforce is required.

However, it is pertinent to note that back in the day, Prost only had 16 races to compete in, out of which he scored 14 podiums. Comparing that to the current season, there’s a 50% increase in the number of races, making it easier for Norris to break that record.

As this podium stat was posted on Reddit, a user came out and highlighted the difference in the number of races. Another user mentioned that the percentage of podiums during a season is a better start to compare the two as it nullifies the increase in the number of races.

The user commented, “Alain Prost’s highest podium percentage in a season: 87.5% (14/16). Lando Norris’ highest podium percentage in a season: 61.1% (11/18). Even if Lando scores a podium in all 6 remaining races his percentage will only go up to 70.8%.”

Regardless, breaking the record isn’t Norris’ focus at the moment as both championships are available for the taking.

Norris and McLaren to focus on the championship

Lewis Hamilton has been McLaren‘s last world champion for a while as the Briton won the championship in 2008. McLaren hasn’t challenged for the championship in over a decade. This makes 2024 extremely crucial for the Woking outfit. Norris will be keen to win his first championship and help the team complete the double as well.

McLaren overtook Red Bull in the constructors’ championship after the Azerbaijan GP. It was for the first time since 2014 that McLaren led the championship standings. On the other hand, they were set to win the constructors’ title in 2007 but were disqualified and lost all their points following the ‘Spygate’ controversy.

Thus, according to the record books, McLaren last won the constructors’ title in 1998. Hence, Zak Brown and Andrea Stella will be keen to prioritize the championships and not care too much about the records at the moment.