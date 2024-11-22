mobile app bar

Lando Norris Opens Up About Las Vegas Struggles: “I’m Just Not Very Good at It”

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Lando Norris 4, McLaren Formula 1 Team at the press conference Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday

Lando Norris 4, McLaren Formula 1 Team at the press conference Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday, 21 11 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Max Verstappen’s scintillating victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid has effectively already ended Lando Norris’ hopes of fighting for his maiden championship this season. All that now remains for the Briton is to try and prolong the championship fight to the next race in Qatar. However, as per his recent remarks after his struggles during the two practice sessions in Las Vegas, his hope of doing that may also be over.

“I think the low fuel stuff’s been ok. The high fuel I was shocking,” the 25-year-old said in an interview with F1’s Lawrence Barretto. While he believes that he struggled with various issues, he struggled most with the graining of his front tires. “I’m just not very good at it,” he added.

Norris made these remarks after clocking in lap times that were good enough for the top three in both free practice sessions. He clocked the third-fastest time in FP1 before going second fastest in FP2, just 0.011 seconds off the pace set by Lewis Hamilton.

What Norris seems most concerned about this weekend is not his ability to set the pace on the one-lap but in his long runs. He stated that Thursday’s running in Las Vegas had “two faces” — he was good with little fuel but found it difficult to manage his tires over the long runs.

So, even if Norris is able to grab pole position, he may not be able to win the race as it is usually easy to overtake on the Las Vegas street circuit. In the inaugural edition of the Las Vegas GP last year, there were a staggering 82 overtakes, the most that have ever been seen for a track hosting its first-ever Grand Prix.

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

