Lando Norris Paid Daniel Ricciardo a Late Night Visit After His Final Race in F1

Daniel Ricciardo has always made great friends with his teammates in Formula 1 and Lando Norris is no different as they had a great bond during their time together at McLaren. However, Norris, unlike many others, didn’t issue any goodbye or farewell message for Ricciardo after RB announced his exit from the team.

It could have been because Norris had already visited Ricciardo late in the night in the RB garage after the Singapore Grand Prix and the two had a long chat, as reported by F1 Photojournalist Kym Illman on Instagram. The Australian journalist wrote,

“Well after midnight last Sunday in Singapore, race winner Lando Norris headed to the VCARB garage to say ‘goodbye’ to Daniel Ricciardo. He, like all of us, was aware that it was Daniel’s final race for VCARB…”

Illman also noted that Ricciardo stayed at the track for another hour, which he found a bit odd as there was no one except three photographers, including himself, to bid farewell to the Australian driver.

Illman believes the door might still be open for Ricciardo

Being compatriots, Illman and Ricciardo have always shared a special connection, which is why the two stayed together till 2 AM on Monday morning after the Singapore GP and shared a hug before the photojournalist bid farewell to the Honey Badger. However, Illman is not at all happy with how RB treated Ricciardo in his final days in F1.

He took to Instagram to point out how it was a bizarre announcement from the team to thank Ricciardo without even mentioning he was being replaced [one had to click on a link to get that information]. He noted that RB could have handled the situation a lot better than they did.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most interesting bit is that Illman doesn’t think that the doors of Formula 1 have closed on Ricciardo forever. While he didn’t give any specifics about what he thinks the 35-year-old’s future holds, he sure made it clear that there could be a twist.

“All I’ll say is there might be a twist… It’s a long shot but there could be a twist.. I can’t say anymore but I’m not 100% sure if the door is closed… Trust me it will get back to the people… but there could be a twist.. We will know in weeks,” Illman remarked in a conversation on 10play.com.