Renowned F1 Photographer Thinks “There Might Be a Twist” in Daniel Ricciardo’s Sudden Exit

Daniel Ricciardo bid farewell to F1 for the time being after RB announced Liam Lawson would replace him for the remainder of this season. Many considered it to be an admission to retirement, but F1 photojournalist Kym Illman feels he is not done just yet.

During an interview with Australian media, Illman hinted towards a surprising twist. He said, “All I’ll say is there might be a twist… It’s a long shot but there could be a twist.. I can’t say anymore but I’m not 100% sure if the door is closed.”

Illman added that fans would know about the same in ‘weeks’. Whether it means he will get a seat or some other role in F1 or not remains unknown.

It looks highly unlikely that Ricciardo will land a seat in F1 in 2025, with almost all teams locking in their line-ups. But in F1, there is always a lot of uncertainty.

As per reports, Lawson has a contract for only the remaining six races of the 2024 season. If he performs exceptionally, he could replace a misfiring Sergio Perez at Red Bull. On the other hand, if he doesn’t exceed expectations, he could continue at RB for another year as Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate.

However, if Lawson misfires completely, Ricciardo could be called back again. Since both Red Bull and RB insisted that his axing had nothing to do with performance, he could be an option once again.