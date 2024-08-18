Lando Norris Predicts George Russell’s Narcissistic Future in Podcasts

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were part of a recent segment, where they had to answer some questions by writing them down on a whiteboard. When asked which drivers were the most likely on the F1 grid to start a podcast, however, Norris made a bold claim involving George Russell.

Organized by SportBible, Piastri told their host that it would either be Alex Albon or Daniel Ricciardo. Norris chose the former but also had Russell on his list.

The host then asked him, what Russell’s podcast would be about, to which the McLaren driver replied, “George? Probably about himself. It’ll be about how he does his hair, and I don’t know, maybe his makeup routine. That kind of stuff.”

Norris admitted he was being serious, but Piastri and the host couldn’t help but laugh at his claim.

Russell is famous for his social media game when not invested in F1 duties. He has a huge fan following, and became an online sensation by being part of a meme, involving his ‘t-pose’.

Russell has also been called out – jokingly – by other F1 drivers for posting topless photos, and his hair almost (always) seems perfect.

Meanwhile, Albon and Ricciardo did not get put under the same narcissistic label as Russell. Piastri went on to reveal what the two of them could talk about on their respective podcasts.

What Albon and Ricciardo would say?

Both Piastri and Norris picked Albon and did not hesitate while agreeing that his podcasts would be really fun. The Thai-British driver, with his energetic personality, would make for a good podcast host, according to the McLaren drivers.

His girlfriend Lily Muni recently posted a picture of Albon holding a pigeon purse, copying viral Olympian Yusuf Dikeç’s famous shooting pose – something that went viral on social media.

Piastri then suggested that he wasn’t quite sure of what Ricciardo – his other choice – would talk about. “It could be anything,” he said.

The honey badger is a huge NFL fan, and also follows UFC religiously; two areas he could focus on, if he did start a podcast.