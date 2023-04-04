George Russell Advised to Create an Only Fans Account to Quench the Thirsts of His Followers

George Russell has been known to show off his ripped body on his social media. Following his love for ‘shirtless’ pictures, the Mercedes star has now been encouraged to start an OnlyFans account by his friend and rival.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Williams driver Alex Albon appeared on The Fast and the Curious Podcast with Greg James. In the episode, he was asked about how drivers can increase their online engagement.

“George Russell should think about OnlyFans”

Albon who is one of the members of the Twitch Quartet along with Russell came up with a bizarre suggestion. The British Thai driver joked, “How to increase engagement? Cats and maybe OnlyFans. I reckon George[Russell] should honestly start thinking about it.”

This made the host of the show chuckle as Albon went on to further explain his idea. Albon said that Russell can use his Instagram for more professional content and then satisfy the needs of other people over there. “That’s an untapped market so we just need to be open-minded,” he added.

Russell’s body has been acknowledged by the drivers several times with even his teammate Lewis Hamilton praising Russell’s physique. The Mercedes star was recently asked in a lie detector test if he could beat Russell in an arm wrestle.

Hamilton confidently replied, “yeah” until the lie detector proved him wrong. This led Hamilton to question his answer based on how fit his teammate is.

Disappointing Australian GP

Both the drivers made their way to the race on Sunday with a lot of hope, but the chaos at the Albert Park Circuit brought only disappointment. Driving a Williams, Alex Albon had qualified P8 on Saturday for the race weekend.

But only in the early stages, Albon suffered a massive crash after he lost control at Turn 6 and went through significant damage to his car. As a result, the race was suspended to allow the marshalls to clear up the debris.

This red flag cost a huge deal to Russell. Right after the crash only a yellow flag was issued and therefore, Russell decided to pit after passing the pole-sitter Max Verstappen and dropped to P7. But soon after that, the session was red-flagged.

After this, things became, even more, worse for the Briton when his car suffered an engine failure and a fire erupted in his car. This led to his retirement from the race for the first time after the 2022 Britain GP.