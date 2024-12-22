mobile app bar

Lando Norris Puts a ‘No Presents’ Christmas ‘Curse’ on Those Who Did Not Support Him in 2024

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait press conference, PK, Press conference during the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

With the holidays now up and running, the hype for Christmas has only gotten bigger. In the F1 paddock, however, McLaren’s Lando Norris has taken up the mantle of being Santa with a hilarious warning for fans who did not support the Woking-based team or him during the 2024 F1 season.

Now that the 2024 season has concluded with Max Verstappen crowned as a four-time world champion, the official F1 YouTube channel released their annual ‘Secret Santa’ video. Norris can be heard sending a Christmas greeting to all the fans along with the ‘naughty’ ones who did not support him!

“If you’ve been one of the lovely people who have supported McLaren or myself this year, I wish you a very merry Christmas. If you have not supported us or me, I hope you get no presents,” he said.

As for receiving a gift himself in F1’s Secret Santa activity, Norris didn’t do much better than the F1 fans who did not support him. He received a coupon for Padel lessons from Mercedes’ George Russell. However, the Briton decided to “return to the sender,” because he believes he’s already better at the sport than the #63 driver.

F1 driver’s hilarious Secret Santa gifts will send fans into rapture

This year’s Secret Santa edition is surely going to send fans into a frenzy. Up and down the paddock, the drivers sent the most hilarious and ludicrous presents to their rivals in jest and it was a treat to watch.

For instance, Liam Lawson gifted Russell a manual on how to become a model. It was an obvious jest on how Russell likes to post shirtless pictures of himself on social media. As it turns out, Russell took the joke well but will not be reading that book too often!

But there were some really wholesome gifts too! Lawson received one as he got a remote-controlled Lighting McQueen car. The 2025 Red Bull Racing driver is a die-hard fan of the Cars movie franchise and was visibly stoked to see his gift from Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc was gifted a cozy chew toy for his dog Leo by Yuki Tsunoda. On the other hand, Lance Stroll gifted Pierre Gasly a Padel jersey after surprising him with a Padel racket in a previous Secret Santa edition.

