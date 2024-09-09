Lando Norris Regards Max Verstappen “Closest” to Him Among Non-McLaren Members Despite Hectic Rivalry

Away from the F1 tracks, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen share a close personal friendship. The two drivers often engage in wholesome and friendly conversations, even gatecrashing each other’s interviews. Speaking to the F1 media recently, Norris revealed how he feels he is closest to the Dutchman among people he has never worked with.

Reflecting on the relationships he has developed in his time in F1, Norris listed his closest aids in the sport. As the interviewer asked the 24-year-old who he was closest to inside the paddock, Norris took Verstappen‘s name among the people who were never his colleagues.

The Brit detailed how he and the Red Bull driver had grown up together, and always shared a good relationship with him.

“For people that I’ve not worked with, I’m closest to Max [Verstappen]. We kind of grew up together-ish. We knew of each other many many years ago, 2012. I’ve always had a good relationship with Max.”

Previously, the #4 driver said Carlos Sainz was his closest friend on the F1 grid. Having worked with McLaren for all of his F1 career, Norris does not have a variety of colleagues beyond the Woking team.

But among the people he has worked with, Norris claims he is closest to Sainz, as he even knows the Spaniard’s cousin. Thus, Verstappen and Sainz are the two people closest to Norris, but his relationship with the former might be under threat.

The Norris-Verstappen friendship facing the test of time

F1 has an infamous image of ruining friendships because of title fights. Childhood friends Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg serve as the prime examples of this, who have only recently mended their relationship.

Currently engrossed in a battle to the end, Norris and Verstappen find themselves in a similar situation. As such, chances are that the on-track challenge could become grounds for a life of animosity between the two drivers.

However, the apparent downfall of Red Bull could dilute any chances of a serious rivalry brewing between them. Should McLaren be able to achieve complete dominance over the grid, a Red Bull title challenge would fade out, leading to Verstappen and Norris not fighting on the tracks. And the same would mean their relationship stays as strong as it is.