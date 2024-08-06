mobile app bar

Lando Norris Reveals How Critics Put Him Down Saying He ‘Makes Too Many Mistakes’

At the start of the 2024 season, Lando Norris was confident that he could register his first win with McLaren this year. Eventually, the #4 driver went on to bag his maiden Grand Prix win for the team in Miami. However, earlier this year, Norris revealed how despite his own self-belief, critics were unsure if he was up to the task.

Norris was a special speaker at the High Performance Gala. The event, which took place at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, saw Norris open up about the struggles of being an F1 driver. One such thing he mentioned was the constant remarks made by his critics.

Speaking about his confidence in bagging his first win in 2024, he said, “I said that [I could win], and a lot of people were like ‘what’s this guy on’. The team are not doing a good enough job. He makes too many mistakes, blah blah blah.”

The Briton had garnered immense criticism online for his unfortunate record in the sport. Prior to his win in Miami, Norris was a driver who had the most podiums but no race wins. Hence, in order to silence his critics and boost his own confidence, his win in Miami was crucial.

