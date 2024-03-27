Lando Norris Wins Unwanted Record After Podium Finish at the Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris has been competing in F1 since 2018 and is arguably one of the most talented drivers on the current grid, having clinched 14 podiums at the age of just 24. Although the Briton is very consistent in delivering strong performances week in and week out for McLaren, he now has an unwanted record next to his name. In fact, it was his latest podium finish at the Australian GP that resulted in him setting this unwanted record.

Following his podium finish at Albert Park last weekend, Norris has now finished in the top three a record 14 times without winning an F1 race. Before Norris, it was Nick Heidfeld, who held this unwanted record. The German former driver finished on the podium on 13 occasions without winning an F1 race.

While Norris has now beaten Heidfeld’s record, the Briton would hope that he’s not far from a victory. As for Heidfeld, those 13 podiums were the only time he finished in the top three, and ended up never winning a race in his F1 career.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Norris, it is pertinent to note that he broke another unwanted record last year. The McLaren driver has now scored the most number of points (660) without ever winning a race. The driver who previously held this record is Nico Hulkenberg, who increased his points tally to 533 after the Australian GP last weekend.

Could 2021 Russian GP turn out to be Lando Norris’ biggest regret?

Lando Norris suffered a massive heartbreak at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix as he came agonizingly close to winning his maiden F1 race before a strategic error resulted in him ending that evening in Sochi in P7. Norris was just a few laps away from claiming a sensational victory before the heavens opened and the weather conditions drastically changed.

At that time, Lewis Hamilton, who eventually went on to win the race, made the bold choice of pitting for intermediates. On the other hand, Norris chose to protect his lead and stayed out. Since the track just did not provide the grip for slick tires, Norris ended up going off the track and lost the lead to Hamilton.

After having made the strategic error of staying out, Norris eventually pitted a lap later. However, it was too late for him by then.

With more than two years having passed and Norris having never come that close to winning a race since, the Briton will hope that the 2021 Russian GP was not the only moment in his career where he had a chance of victory.

Considering McLaren’s extent of improvement since the start of last season, Norris could have a few more opportunities where he could fight for a race win this year.