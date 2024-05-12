Lando Norris Reveals One Missing Piece From Race Win Celebrations, Which Means He’ll Party Again

Lando Norris has been on the top of the world since winning his first F1 race in Miami last weekend. He was out all night partying with his friends following this monumental occasion and also went out golfing with his boss Zak Brown. However, the end of his celebrations is nowhere in sight.

In an interview with Formula 1 media, Norris detailed how his parents (especially his dad) and grandparents are usually present in all races. Unfortunately, when it mattered the most, they watched him drive from back home.

Norris was not able to celebrate his maiden Grand Prix win with his family, which remains a regret. Consequently, he doesn’t want the celebrations to end just now, and is looking forward to one more party before moving on.

“I’ll still have to celebrate one more time. With my parents, with my whole family, with my grandma, just to top it all off.”

Norris’ Miami GP win was an emotional affair for him and his entire family. He made his debut in F1 back in 2019 and had to wait for 110 races before standing on the top step of the podium.

His father Adam Norris in particular, has been working as hard as him, long before Lando ventured into the pinnacle of motorsports. To repay the love and support his family has shown him over the years, Norris wants to celebrate the euphoria of winning an F1 race one last time with them in his side.

Lando Norris’ family supported him through thick and thin

Norris’ family always supported him through thick and thin. They were there to celebrate when he won and pick him up when he lost. Adam Norris introduced his son to racing, which the latter fell in love with. And it kickstarted a journey they both embarked on together, over 900 races ago.

Norris had to wait a long time for his first Grand Prix win, and he was more satisfied than relieved. He credited this victory to the hard work put in by his dad and the rest of the Norris family.

None of his achievements were labeled as a one-man effort. He referred to his family as “a big team”, and wants to share all his success with them.

Heading into the Emilia Romagna GP and the subsequent races, Norris will look to carry forward his good form and add more wins to his column.