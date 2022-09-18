Red Bull ace Max Verstappen gifted $400,000 Porsche to himself after winning first F1 race

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen celebrated his first F1 race win by buying a $400,000 Porsche for himself.

Verstappen’s rise to stardom in F1 was meteoric. He made his debut at the age of just 17 when Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) signed him up. In his first season, he was partnered up with Carlos Sainz but outperformed the Spaniard quite comprehensively.

The very next season, he was called up to Red Bull as Daniil Kvyat’s replacement, midway into the campaign. His first race for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit came at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona at the 2016 Spanish GP.

BREAKING HISTORY MADE IN BARCELONA MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE #SPANISHGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/eT0CZ15yZY — Formula 1 (@F1) May 15, 2016

After Title rivals Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton took themselves out of the race, Verstappen seized the moment and drove brilliantly to win his first F1 race in his debut with Red Bull. It was a statement performance from the Dutchman, as he became the sport’s youngest-ever race winner at the age of just 18.

Max Verstappen bought $400,000 gift for himself after winning in Spain

Today Verstappen is undoubtedly the best driver on the grid alongside the likes of Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. After winning the 2016 Spanish GP, he has added 30 more race wins to his name to date.

The 24-year-old Red Bull star will definitely be adding many more race wins to his name. His first, however, will always be something he will consider special. After winning that afternoon in Barcelona, Verstappen celebrated by buying a $400,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for himself.

Win #30 for Max Verstappen. The next driver he’ll try to pass on the all-time wins list? This guy ⬇️#DutchGP | #F1 pic.twitter.com/AYxad5hrf5 — The Race (@wearetherace) September 4, 2022

Most of Verstappen’s wins so far came in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2021, he was involved in an intense Title battle with Hamilton, in which he came out on top. 2022, however, has been a year where he is cruising towards his second Championship victory.

Verstappen is 116 points ahead of second placed Charles Leclerc with just six races to go. As a result, it looks highly unlikely that Leclerc or anyone else will be able to overturn the deficit. This year, Red Bull also look like they will bring home the Constructors’ Championship trophy for the first time since the 2013 season.

F1 racing resumes in two week’s time when teams and drivers return to Singapore after a two year gap.

