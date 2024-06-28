Lando Norris Reveals Paying For Friends’ Travel Just to Keep Them Close

For F1 drivers, traveling extensively all year long isn’t easy. Meeting family and friends helps, but they can’t travel back and forth in the middle of race weekends. As such, Lando Norris takes it upon himself to ensure his friends are always by his side.

Norris, who earns $20 million a year at McLaren, revealed that he travels to F1 races with his friends. In an interview with The Telegraph, he said,

“I think the only way to stay really close friends with someone is to spend time with them. You know, like go to Japan together and spend a week there. Or to Texas. I’m happy even paying for them all to go.”

— shaira (@n4claren) June 27, 2024

Since F1 drivers are away from home for so long, they are often forced to be friends with others on the track. Memorable duos are formed that way, and Norris knows that well. During his early McLaren days, he forged a friendship with Carlos Sainz, which remains strong even today.

However, there’s nothing like friends from back home. As such, Norris has decided that to stay in touch and not lose the bond, he has to pay for their travels around the world. That way they can accompany him, and Norris can share his highs and lows with those dear to him.

Considering the McLaren driver’s gesture, it could be easy to make the mistake of guessing that he made his friends in school. However, he revealed that socializing was difficult for him as a child, as he was always karting, trying to make his way up the racing ladder.

Lando Norris reveals how the road to F1 hampered his friendships as a child

To make it to F1, it is important to start early, and Norris was no different. He explained how the road to F1 held him back from making his best friends in school like most do.

In the same interview, he said,

“My whole life was racing. Obviously, I did make some friends, but not best friends. At boarding school, people stay with their mates during holidays or weekends. But I never did any of that. I just traveled to the races, came back, went to school, went home, got on the sim.”

Norris’ revelation brings to light the sacrifices that the young drivers make the reach the top. Friendships, relationships, and even family; they have to let go of all these things to pursue their dreams. Thankfully for Norris, it was all worth it.