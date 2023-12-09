Lando Norris’ Shocking ‘Onlyfans’ Choice Leaves Friend Max Hiding Face in Shame

Lando Norris’s latest choice of alternate career if he wasn’t a Formula 1 driver put his friend Max Fewtrell to shame. Fewtrell and Norris have shared a close relationship for a very long time, and have a huge presence on social media.

This came into the limelight when a Lando Norris Fans page on X uploaded a video where the McLaren driver’s alternate career choices were revealed. It was Will Buxton, who read out the choices loud while the British driver sat there smiling, with his teammate Oscar Piastri.

Buxton read, “A golfer, an artist or OnlyFans.”

Following this, there were waves of laughter from the audience. However, it was Fewtrell whose reaction grabbed everyone’s attention. It was clear that he was amused and had a loss of face upon hearing the choices of his F1 driver friend.

Keeping aside the choice of OnlyFans, the 24-year-old also shares a great interest in golf and art. He is used to playing golf with his mates and fellow F1 drivers when he’s away from the sport. As for the art side, Norris used to sell stickers in the paddock as a kid.

Lando Norris and his other hobbies

Lando Norris is known for running Quadrant, where he streams with Fewtrell very often. He also has a great knack for professional golf. One such example was when he took part in the Ryder Cup earlier this year.

The team divide of this time was Team Europe versus Rest of the World. Norris, who belongs to the United Kingdom played for Europe, while his teammate Piastri represented the opposition team.

While choosing his mates in the team, Norris chose renowned golfer Ian Poulter to his team. However, he chuckled after his choice of Tiger Woods came to no use as the latter is from the United States of America.

In the Ryder Cup which took place in Rome this year, fellow F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly also took part and they were part of Team Europe as well. As for Norris, even though golfing is a fun activity for him, he decided to stay away from it because of his back issues.