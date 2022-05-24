“Max Verstappen and his $16 million Monaco penthouse”- Inside the Red Bull star’s multi-million dollar property in Monaco

Max Verstappen like several other current and former F1 stars, resides in the principality of Monaco when he’s away from the racing track.

Verstappen was born in the Belgian city of Hasselt, but chooses to represent Netherlands in F1. However, when it comes to country of residence, it’s neither as of now. The 24-year old has been living in Monaco since 2015, the year he made his F1 debut.

He’s not the only F1 star to reside in Monaco. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris, all reside in the Principality.

F1 drivers are some of the highest paid athletes in the world. Verstappen’s Red Bull contract on top of that, is one of the most lucrative this sport has ever seen. In spite of that, he does not own his own home in Monaco.

Verstappen’s property in Monaco is reported to be valued at more than $16 million. With the amount of money he has earned so far in his career from contract and endorsements, it’s safe to say that he can afford to buy the place. However, he still chooses to rent it rather than own it wholly.

He has never explained why he chooses to rent instead of buy his house. It may be due to the fact that he does not see his current residence as a place where he would want to stay in the long run.

What does the Max Verstappen residence in Monaco look like?

As one could expect, Verstappen lives surrounded by luxury. His house is situated in the Fontvielle district, one of Monaco’s most posh areas. His home also provides him with a spectacular view of the Mediterranean sea. Interestingly enough, his house is located in very close proximity to a Rolls-Royce garage.

While Verstappen hasn’t really posted a lot of pictures of his house in Monaco, we’ve often seen snippets of him working out in his balcony. During weekends when he’s not racing, he works out using the gym equipment he has set up in his balcony.

The exterior of Verstappen’s house looks pretty simple, but upon entry, the scenery changes. It’s a pretty spacious penthouse, with white walls and wooden flooring.

The next round of Formula 1 racing this season sees drivers and teams travel to Monaco. It’s one of the most iconic races on the calendar, but for a lot of F1 drivers, it will just be three days of driving around their own neighborhood!

