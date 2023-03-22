Lando Norris Rues $8.98 Childhood Obsession Robbed by F1

A young driver trying to make it to the world of F1 has to sacrifice a lot. From a very young age, these young drivers spend months away from their homes and families, competing in different karting and racing events, trying to rise up the ranks. Lando Norris, like many, has taken a similar path to F1 and sacrificed a lot on the way.

One of the things that Norris gave up as a child, was Capri Sun. It is a German juice brand, that Norris used to love as a child and when he was on the road with his father and brother, he would spend his evenings drinking Capri Sun.

When Capri-Sun gets the wine tasting treatment… 🍷🤣 Not seen Snack Wars with @LandoNorris and @DanielRicciardo yet? What are you waiting for?! 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 25, 2021

In the Made with Love podcast hosted by Olympic diving champion Tom Daley, Norris speaks about how much he enjoyed having Capri Sun during his karting days. He quickly added that he wasn’t aware of nutrition as much as he should have. Norris reveals that almost every single evening during his karting career, he used to have pizza along with Capri Sun.

Olympic Champion Tom Daley hands special gift to Lando Norris

Daley became one of the most popular athletes in the United Kingdom after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. He also has his own podcast where popular figures like Shania Twain and Greta Thunberg have been his guests.

In the most recent episode, Daley traveled to the McLaren headquarters in Woking, Surrey, where he had a conversation with Norris. At the start of the session, Daley presents Norris with a Capri Sun holder, that he made for the 23-year-old himself.

That is when Norris goes down memory lane about his love for the brand and begins to joke about how important it is for him to have it at just the right temperature!

Will Norris remain at McLaren?

Norris is one of the most talented drivers in F1 at the moment, but as a team, McLaren aren’t in a good position. Over the winter break, teams like Aston Martin have made bigger strides than them, and Norris’ start to the 2023 season has been difficult.

At the Bahrain GP, he finished in 17th and it was followed by another P17 finish in Jeddah. The Bristol-born driver has often been labeled as a world champion in the waiting, and McLaren certainly aren’t headed in that direction, at least not in the near future.

That’s why, multiple figures in the F1 community are claiming that Norris will look to move away from Surrey soon, and drive for a team like Red Bull or Mercedes.