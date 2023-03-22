Nico Rosberg Predicts Silver War 2.0 Between Lewis Hamilton & “Future Champion” George Russell

Amidst speculations that George Russell had defied team orders in Jeddah by not yielding to Lewis Hamilton when he caught up to his tail, the up-and-coming British driver demonstrated his obedience by acquiescing to a request to let the seven-time world champion pass. As a result, Russell ultimately cruised ahead and clinched a secure fourth-place finish.

A quick look at the standings reveals a mere two-point gap between the two drivers. Could history repeat itself? Russell outperformed Hamilton by a staggering 35 points in 2022, as the champion suffered the unprecedented fate of not winning a race in his career while Russell triumphed at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg weighs in on Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes situation

The only other man who can boast of beating Hamilton in equal machinery, Nico Rosberg, provides insight into what is going on in Hamilton’s head. The friends turned rivals hold a special place in F1 history, portrayed as one of the prime examples of how teammates can soon flip the switch on each other.

Rosberg anticipates something similar this time around as well. After looking at Hamilton’s downcast face talking post-race, Rosberg commented, “That was just the ‘I got beat by my team-mate’ face. That’s pretty simple.”

The 2016 champion even praised Russell in a stern warning to his former teammate. “George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion. It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front.”

Morning, Team. 👊 Feels good to be heading back home with a healthy bucket of points. Busy weeks coming up in Brackley as we continue to push with the development programme. 💪 pic.twitter.com/wh2vLloKlD — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 20, 2023

Roberg also added that despite Russell maintaining his impressive performance, only Hamilton can beat him. Despite it being an “enormous challenge” Hamilton’s powers simply can’t be ignored.

Rosberg dissects Hamilton’s mood

Being defeated by your teammate isn’t common territory for Lewis Hamilton. However, the ever-positive champ also has his low points- one of his few weaknesses.

Small kid, big dreams. Persist in pursuing your dreams, and do not allow anyone to dissuade you. 🏎💭🖤 🎨 x @AndrewMytro pic.twitter.com/CPCzDvG88b — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 1, 2023

"He'll mentally go into this down a little bit and lose a little bit of flow." This isn't an excuse for Russell to kick back and relax, as Rosberg warns the young Brit of what happens after this phase: "He'll come back even stronger."

As an interesting battle brewing, it will also be an important one. As Hamilton’s contract remains blank, can the champion afford another hit to his career?