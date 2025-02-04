Lando Norris’ Rumored GF Magui Corceiro Flags ‘Normalized Hate’ Against Herself on Social Media

Lando Norris has been single for a while now. However, social media forums and gossip pages have been subtly fueling rumors about the McLaren driver dating Portuguese model Magui Corceiro all this while.

Despite all of the good work Norris has done on track in the past two years, his personal life gets a whole lot of attention. And Corceiro has to bear the brunt of it — quite negatively, in fact.

Even though her potentially dating Norris has been a byproduct of the F1 rumor mill, a certain section of the British driver’s fans hate her. The Portuguese model has to often face backlash on social media, which is naturally difficult to handle for any individual nowadays.

The vitriol and toxicity among social media users have been increasing exponentially in recent times, and Corcerio seems to have had enough of it. She took to Instagram to post her candid thoughts about the negativity she has encountered online.

“It’s sad how social media has normalized hate to the point where people can spread negativity without any consequences. The fact that tearing others down has become just the way things are”, the 22-year-old wrote in a story, per @f1gossippofficial.

She feels such toxic behavior on social media is no less than “cruelty” towards the targeted individual, which in most cases, are celebrities like herself and Norris. Corceiro also highlighted how it has become a norm to treat negative social media comments and posts as “entertainment”, which is quite ‘ignorant’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

While she did not mention Norris at all in her stern response to social media hate, it is implicit that the Briton would second her sentiments. However, a possible reason behind this hate towards Corceiro could be the rumors of her ‘cheating’ on her former partner Joao Felix, as her links with Norris have been rather recent and unfounded.

History of Norris and Corceiro dating rumors

Ever since the stories regarding her breakup with Felix came out, the Portuguese model’s image has carried that negative tag. Norris’ fans may not like their favorite being linked with Corceiro, which has stimulated their hate toward her. Despite that, the rumors have only grown lately with multiple alleged spottings of Norris and Corceiro in various places.

Dinner and drives in Monaco in the Briton’s cars, race weekend appearances, and getaway trips to Portugal with a few coincidental signs of Norris being present with the 22-year-old model are few such instances. Hence, it seems like the duo may be dating privately as neither of them have spoken about it openly to confirm anything.

Both of them are officially single, with Norris going as far as stating last year that he needed to find a partner during an F1 fan event. The McLaren man has been officially single ever since his breakup with another Portuguese model, Luisinha Oliveira, back in September 2022.