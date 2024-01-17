Lando Norris’ Rumored Girlfriend is a Forbes Front Cover, Blue-Eyed Beauty

For a long time, rumors have been floating around of Lando Norris potentially dating Portuguese Actress and Model Magui Corceiro. Following the alleged ‘couple,’ fans running the Instagram page ‘F1 Gossip Official‘ posted a recent update, pointing out the similarities between Corceiro’s recent story update on the same platform and Norris’ update from a couple of days ago. Per the page’s research, Corceiro and Norris might be visiting Finland for a skiing trip.

Rumors of Norris and Corceiro dating each other first began in May, when fans caught the model enjoying a ride on the streets of Monaco with Norris, sitting in the back of his Fiat Jolly. They caught further wind after fans spotted the two enjoying a lunch date together and posted the photo on social media.

Fans’ expectations of Norris potentially seeing Corceiro grew multifold when they realized the McLaren driver was leaving a like on the photos of the model, even though neither party follows the other.

The Portuguese model even visited the F1 paddock during the back end of the season but did not stop by the McLaren garage. Instead, she went to the Haas garage, where ‘Oak Berry’ invited her. She posted a story on her Instagram hanging out in the paddock alongside Francisca ‘Kika’ Cerqueira Gomes, who happens to be Pierre Gasly‘s girlfriend and Corceiro’s close friend.

Exploring the impressive resume of Lando Norris’ rumored girlfriend

While many know her for being the ex-girlfriend of soccer star Joao Felix, the introduction is far from what defines her. Aged 21, the young artist has a stable career in modeling and acting. She featured in two Portuguese daily soaps and was also a contestant in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2020. Recently, the blue-eyed beauty appeared on the digital cover of Forbes Portugal, further highlighting the successful path she is on in her career.

Boasting 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Corceiro also took on the role of a presenter in the fifth edition of ‘Cabelo Pantene- The Competition.’ Her latest venture was playing the role of a character named Gabriela Caiado in the Amazon Prime Video series called, ‘Strawberries with Sugar.’

Corceiro is rising fast in the entertainment industry and holds a strong command in the social media realm and various other similar entertainment platforms, owing to her popularity.