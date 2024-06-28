mobile app bar

Lando Norris Secures Costly Pact From Zak Brown Which Make Tattoo Bets Seem Like Child’s Play

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Secures Costly Pact From Zak Brown Which Make Tattoo Bets Seem Like Child’s Play

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Zak Brown has a history of fulfilling his side of a bet, getting not one but two tattoos following the two McLaren victories he oversaw as the team’s boss. Having already gotten inked thanks to Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris‘ victories, Brown’s latest wager may see him lose hundreds of thousands of dollars; a much heftier price than some tattoos.

As per The Daily Telegraph, Norris has an arrangement with Brown that could see him get a very expensive car. All he has to do, is finish P1 in the Championship. He said,

“I’ve got a deal with Zak [Brown]. If I win the championship he has to get me a car. I’ve specified which car. We shook on it, but that’s all I’m saying.”

Currently P2 in the standings, Norris is 69 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen. Heading into the Austrian GP this weekend, the Bristol-born driver will be hoping to cut the gap further down.

Recent performances taken into account, McLaren has become a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the form of its lead driver in Norris. He won his first-ever F1 race earlier this season in Miami and has continued in an upward trajectory since. Given the same, the Woking-based outfit feels they can become a powerhouse in F1 in the months to come.

Lando Norris confident of fighting for the championship

Norris is confident of overcoming the deficit to Verstappen and turn things in his favor. In the four races that have taken place since the Miami GP, Verstappen has won three, and Norris has finished second in all those occasions. He keeps piling pressure on the Dutchman, and knows what he has to do to get one up on him.

Over the last few weeks, it has become evident that McLaren can catch up to Red Bull on the track. What needs brushing up is Norris’ decision making skills, and the team’s ability to have an error-free race.

Winning the Championship this year may be a stretch too far for Norris. However, if they continue to progress, he might just do so, and in the process, get his hands on the ‘undisclosed’ car which Brown promised him.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these