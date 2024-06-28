Lando Norris Secures Costly Pact From Zak Brown Which Make Tattoo Bets Seem Like Child’s Play

Zak Brown has a history of fulfilling his side of a bet, getting not one but two tattoos following the two McLaren victories he oversaw as the team’s boss. Having already gotten inked thanks to Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris‘ victories, Brown’s latest wager may see him lose hundreds of thousands of dollars; a much heftier price than some tattoos.

As per The Daily Telegraph, Norris has an arrangement with Brown that could see him get a very expensive car. All he has to do, is finish P1 in the Championship. He said,

“I’ve got a deal with Zak [Brown]. If I win the championship he has to get me a car. I’ve specified which car. We shook on it, but that’s all I’m saying.”

Currently P2 in the standings, Norris is 69 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen. Heading into the Austrian GP this weekend, the Bristol-born driver will be hoping to cut the gap further down.

This time for Lando’s win, @ZBrownCEO has done it again! A tattoo of the Miami International Autodrome circuit! pic.twitter.com/iqR2Rnepr0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 7, 2024

Recent performances taken into account, McLaren has become a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the form of its lead driver in Norris. He won his first-ever F1 race earlier this season in Miami and has continued in an upward trajectory since. Given the same, the Woking-based outfit feels they can become a powerhouse in F1 in the months to come.

Lando Norris confident of fighting for the championship

Norris is confident of overcoming the deficit to Verstappen and turn things in his favor. In the four races that have taken place since the Miami GP, Verstappen has won three, and Norris has finished second in all those occasions. He keeps piling pressure on the Dutchman, and knows what he has to do to get one up on him.

A milestone on his journey… And he’s not done yet. pic.twitter.com/DDsDsNGQuR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 26, 2024

Over the last few weeks, it has become evident that McLaren can catch up to Red Bull on the track. What needs brushing up is Norris’ decision making skills, and the team’s ability to have an error-free race.

Winning the Championship this year may be a stretch too far for Norris. However, if they continue to progress, he might just do so, and in the process, get his hands on the ‘undisclosed’ car which Brown promised him.