mobile app bar

Lando Norris Showers Love on Team Quadrant Athlete Ivan Ortola Who Celebrated His Birthday in a Unique Way

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Showers Love on Team Quadrant Athlete Ivan Ortola Who Celebrated His Birthday in a Unique Way

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

Spanish Moto 3 rider Ivan Ortola won the British GP after a sensational two-way battle on the very last lap of the race. To top it all off, the 20-year-old celebrated standing on the top step of the podium on his birthday! McLaren’s Lando Norris did not waste the opportunity to wish and celebrate the achievement of his close friend.

The British GP was Ortola’s third win in the series. He has been a KTM driver since 2022 and is also a Quadrant athlete. That means he has strong roots with the #4 driver who is the founder of Quadrant.

Quadrant is a multi-sport content creation organization started off by Norris. Since its inception, the brand has only grown leaps and bounds and have also added several athletes from across sporting disciplines to their roster. Ortola is one of them.

After Ortola’s win, Norris came onto his official Instagram account to commemorate the Spanish motorcycling ace. He put a story, reposting Ortola’s victory celebrations, and wrote, “Congrats brother. What a race.”

Norris dreams of competing in MotoGP

Norris is currently locked in with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in a tight battle for the 2024 F1 driver’s championship. While this has been a dream come true for the Briton who made his debut in the sport in 2019, the #4 driver also has a liking for MotoGP.

When asked if he ever wanted to compete in the top-class of Motorcycle racing, GP One quoted the McLaren driver as saying, “I want to. I would have to not tell anyone I’m doing it. These guys are bonkers. More bonkers than F1 drivers.”

Be that as it may, Norris will quickly move on from Ortola’s birthday celebrations and his admiration for MotoGP. The summer break of F1 ends in three weeks and the action will return with the Dutch GP. And Norris would be eager to make a statement by defeating Verstappen in his home race.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these