Lando Norris Showers Love on Team Quadrant Athlete Ivan Ortola Who Celebrated His Birthday in a Unique Way

Spanish Moto 3 rider Ivan Ortola won the British GP after a sensational two-way battle on the very last lap of the race. To top it all off, the 20-year-old celebrated standing on the top step of the podium on his birthday! McLaren’s Lando Norris did not waste the opportunity to wish and celebrate the achievement of his close friend.

The British GP was Ortola’s third win in the series. He has been a KTM driver since 2022 and is also a Quadrant athlete. That means he has strong roots with the #4 driver who is the founder of Quadrant.

Quadrant is a multi-sport content creation organization started off by Norris. Since its inception, the brand has only grown leaps and bounds and have also added several athletes from across sporting disciplines to their roster. Ortola is one of them.

@LandoNorris congratulates #IvanOrtola after winning the third #Moto3 race of his career at the British GP on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/NgLSI9WJdt — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) August 4, 2024

After Ortola’s win, Norris came onto his official Instagram account to commemorate the Spanish motorcycling ace. He put a story, reposting Ortola’s victory celebrations, and wrote, “Congrats brother. What a race.”

Norris dreams of competing in MotoGP

Norris is currently locked in with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in a tight battle for the 2024 F1 driver’s championship. While this has been a dream come true for the Briton who made his debut in the sport in 2019, the #4 driver also has a liking for MotoGP.

When asked if he ever wanted to compete in the top-class of Motorcycle racing, GP One quoted the McLaren driver as saying, “I want to. I would have to not tell anyone I’m doing it. These guys are bonkers. More bonkers than F1 drivers.”

On a suivi Lando Norris sur la grille du #BritishGP Le pilote McLaren est venu avec son appareil photo et en a profité pour prendre quelques clichés de Fabio Quartararo À quand un échange de machine entre les deux? pic.twitter.com/v59mgRWvqf — CANAL+ MotoGP™ (@CanalplusMotoGP) August 6, 2023

Be that as it may, Norris will quickly move on from Ortola’s birthday celebrations and his admiration for MotoGP. The summer break of F1 ends in three weeks and the action will return with the Dutch GP. And Norris would be eager to make a statement by defeating Verstappen in his home race.