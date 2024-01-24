Lando Norris’ $762,000 Channel Partners With WRC Prodigy to Produce a Series of ‘Unbelievable’ Content

HomeSearch

Lando Norris is the founder and CEO of Quadrant. Many perceive his brand as a new-age entertainment, e-sports, and apparel brand. Started in 2020 by the Briton, the brand, which has a flourishing YouTube Channel, is already worth upwards of a whopping $762,000, as per collected YouTube data. Now, the Channel seems to have embarked on a new era, with Norris & team announcing the signing of WRC prodigy, Oliver Solberg, along with three more elite, up-and-coming athletes. The other athletes include MotoCross’ Lotte van Drunen, Moto 3 rider Iván Ortolá, and Skateboarding phenomenon Keegan Palmer.

The Quadrant team posted an announcement video on their YouTube channel earlier on Wednesday. In an anthology-styled promo video, the team introduced the four athletes with short films.

Each film depicted the athletes’ respective sports against the backdrop of a contemporary story-telling background. And this according to the Quadrant team is just a teaser for what’s to come.

The addition of the latest batch of ‘Quadrant Athletes‘ led by Solberg is the brand’s foray into delivering content, the scale of which has never been replicated before. Hence, their latest X post also read, “You won’t believe the content we’re about to create…”

Currently, Quadrant focuses mainly on being an entertainment brand that uploads content that closely resembles the model employed by MrBeast. However, Norris has hinted at taking a massive departure from that milieu and is going to channel the brand to amalgamate the athlete’s inherent sport and personality to create some unbeatable content.

One theme that has resonated very clearly from Quadrant’s reveal video is the fact that the content and audience targeted is going to be a platform for adventure sports enthusiasts to bond over and come together. Therefore, Skateboarding, Rallying, Moto3, and MotoCross fans are in for a treat.

Lando Norris makes time for Quadrant despite F1’s hectic schedule

Since Lando Norris is so committed to Quadrant despite his hectic F1 schedule, the brand’s athletes are also hyped to be on board with his initiative. Solberg, for example, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to repost the team’s post and expressed his exhilaration about joining the squad.

Norris started Quadrant with the sole aim of becoming a pioneer in the content creation industry by using his passion, insights, and collaborations. Safe to say, with the trajectory the brand and YouTube channel have taken, Quadrant are checking off all that they wanted to achieve.

