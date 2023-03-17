Lando Norris Snubs Carlos Sainz in List of Drivers Who Can Catch Up to Max Verstappen and Red Bull

When someone talks about bromance in F1, ‘Carlando’ is the first thing that comes to the fans’ minds. The duo of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz was affectionately given this nickname when they became teammates at McLaren. They became very close friends in a very short span of time and were inseparable during their two-year stint as partners in Woking.

However, the young Briton does not think his former teammate has a shot at challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship, at least not this year. Norris snubbed Sainz and Ferrari while naming the only team/driver who can be of threat to Verstappen.

“This is a lovely car to drive” – @alo_oficial. Welcome to Aston Martin, Fernando. A historic podium finish at the 2023 Bahrain GP. 110 years in the making.#AstonMartin #INTENSITYDRIVEN pic.twitter.com/cCbEl5er5C — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) March 5, 2023

The biggest surprise of the season so far has been Aston Martin, who has produced a car that is capable of fighting toward the front of the grid. Fernando Alonso, who joined the team in 2023, guided them to their first podium in the form of a P3 finish at the Bahrain GP two weeks ago. Norris feels that Alonso and Aston Martin have the best chance of catching up with Red Bull as the season progresses.

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso are destined for success, says Lando Norris

Norris does not feel Mercedes or Ferrari have it in them to challenge Verstappen for the world championship in 2023. This means, his former teammate and friend Sainz loses out in his list of potential challengers.

Norris named Aston Martin as his team of choice because he feels that they are on the ascendency in terms of development. The McLaren driver admitted that Red Bull is arguably the most dominant team at the moment and any team that wishes to challenge the outfit, has to step up big time.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old also pointed out to BBC’s Top Gear, that we are just one race into the 2023 season. There is a lot of time for other teams to close the gap, and he is putting his money on them for the same.

Norris names other teams who can challenge Red Bull

Aston Martin was Norris’ clear cut choice when asked about a potential Red Bull challenger. However, Norris added that there are other teams who could also be in the mix for the world championship.

He feels that Ferrari are close behind the top teams, but have work to do. Meanwhile, Norris thinks that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are on the back foot and doesn’t think they will fight at the front for the most part this season.