Kim Kardashian Revs Up to Make Motorsport Debut With F1 Royalty Lewis Hamilton

When it comes to Kim Kardashian and motorsports, most people wouldn’t immediately associate the two. After all, the reality TV star and successful entrepreneur has never attended a Formula One or NASCAR event. However, it turns out that Kim also has a need for speed, and her fans are hoping that Lewis Hamilton can make her dreams come true.

The Kardashian royalty recently shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram that had her followers gushing over her stunning looks and impressive genetics. In the picture, she proudly displays her Malibu Grand Prix license, a coveted souvenir from the popular Malibu Norcross attraction. This exclusive club also includes other famous names like Michael Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tupac Shakur.

Can Lewis Hamilton bring back old memories for Kim Kardashian?

With F1’s growing popularity in America, the sport already has 3 venues packed and ready for the 2023 season. However, fans hoped that maybe there is hope for a collaboration between the two. One of the Kardashian’s friends, Scott Budnick, popped the idea: “We can have you race with Lewis Hamilton in the Miami GP this year… or at least do a lap!”

This idea spread like wildfire as fans were quick to storm the star’s comment section with the same request. One went so far to say, “Kim and Lewis! Dream come true!” Fans even invited the star to the sport, “Come to Las Vegas for F1!”

Kim K was transported back in time to the heyday of American nostalgia with the iconic Malibu GP license. This entertainment company was all the rage in the 70s and 80s, known for its franchised miniature Indy car racing tracks that provided endless thrills and excitement.

The structure boasted a massive 3000-4000 sq ft. arcade complete with a concession stand, along with a sprawling race track outside spanning over 10,000 to 20,000 sq ft. And the racing experience? Unmatched.

Motorsports not the only thing in common between the two icons

While Kim’s latest revelation of her love for speed brings the two together, Kim K and Hamilton have a history together. Hamilton has often boasted about Thanksgiving dinner with Kanye West, where he’s made the rapper listen to his music. Hamilton has also shared dinner table conversations, award shows, and even red carpets with the Queen of the industry.

More recently, the Wall Street Journal honored both Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian for being visionaries in their respective fields. Hamilton joined the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X, and Maya Lin to accept the award.

WSJ celebrated Lewis Hamilton for his contribution to sports. As model Ella Emhoff said defined an innovator while talking about Hamilton- “someone who thinks out of the box, but not only thinks but acts—follows through with it.”

Clearly, the two moguls check all the right boxes, and maybe after all these similarities- a motorsports collaboration is soon on its way.