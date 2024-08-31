mobile app bar

Lando Norris Speaks on McLaren Team Orders – “I Want to Race”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lando Norris Speaks on McLaren Team Orders - “I Want to Race”

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lando Norris will rue the missed Hungarian GP win as he gears up to take Max Verstappen on for the 2024 F1 title. The #4 driver was asked to hand over the lead to his teammate at the Hungaroring. But going into the 2024 Italian GP, the Briton has already had a word with the team after securing pole position for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris started the race in Budapest from pole. But Piastri got the better of him into turn 1. A miscalculated undercut allowed Norris back into the lead only for him to be asked to let his teammate by to bag his maiden F1 victory.

The Briton goes into the race at Monza with a 70-point deficit to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. When asked if he wanted the team to support his title bid with team orders if required, the Briton replied that he wanted to win — but only on merit.

Sky Sports F1 quoted the 24-year-old as saying, “I want to race. That is what I am here to do. We have spoken about everything and have prepared for everything. If Oscar drives a better race and gets ahead, it is probably because he has done a better job than me. We want a one-two as a team and working together is the best way of doing it.”

Norris must win in Monza if he wants to keep the title battle alive. Verstappen will start the race from seventh on the grid and his troubles with the RB20 will give Norris the best chance to make inroads into the Dutchman’s lead. Naturally, the team are aware of this and have ensured that they will take action accordingly.

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown acknowledged that both, the driver’s and constructors’ titles were on the line for the team. Going into the Grand Prix tomorrow and for the rest of the season, the team will discuss internally whether they need to establish a clear hierarchy at the Woking-based team.

