Lando Norris Suggests Lance Stroll’s Inability to Fight for Good Points Will Help McLaren Oust Fernando Alonso and Co.

McLaren started the 2023 season on a very poor note, finishing out of the points on several occasions. Now, however, they are the favorites to oust Aston Martin and take P4. According to Lando Norris, his team is the favorite because of the fact that they have two drivers who are fighting for strong points, unlike at Aston Martin, where they are heavily dependent on Fernando Alonso. As reported by GP Blog, Norris feels that most of the teams in F1 don’t have the advantage that McLaren has.

When the season started, and Norris and Oscar Piastri finished out of the points in Bahrain, Jeddah, and Miami, not many expected them to fight for the podium places in the latter stages. However, they have defied all odds, and their peak moment arrived in Japan last weekend with a double podium finish.

McLaren is currently P5 in the standings, 49 points behind Aston Martin. With six more races to go, Norris is confident that his team can easily get past Fernando Alonso and Co. Here’s why.

Lance Stroll branded as the weak link by Lando Norris?

It is no secret that Lance Stroll has been comprehensively outperformed by Alonso this season. The Spaniard has been heading Aston Martin’s attack, both in their good and bad times. For Norris, that is a clear indicator that the Silverstone-based outfit is not as strong as them.

As reported by GP Blog, Norris pointed out that both he and Piastri are vying for good points in every single race. At some other teams, including Aston Martin, that is not the case. “I am sure there will be some more races where Aston Martin will be stronger,” he said. “But the advantage of McLaren is that we currently have two drivers fighting for good positions. Not every team has that at the moment“.

Finally, Norris also talks about how important it is for the entire team to work together in the last few races this season.

Norris and Piastri to help each other out

While Norris is confident about getting the better of Fernando Alonso and Co. come the end of the season, he insists that the team has to be united in order to achieve this. Piastri and Norris have been fairly close in the last few races, and have worked well together.

Norris feels that they need to avoid all internal conflicts and help each other. The next round of the 2023 season takes place in Qatar at the Lusail circuit, a track that will likely suit McLaren. Norris and Piastri will be looking to close the gap to Aston Martin even further.