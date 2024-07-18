Lando Norris Will Not Sell Mini Helmets Of Viral Hungarian GP Helmet – Here’s Why

Lando Norris has developed a unique connection with the porcelain trophy for the Hungarian GP. Last year, the McLaren man broke Max Verstappen’s winner’s trophy while performing his iconic champagne celebration on the podium. Norris regretted that and also apologized for his mistake. This year, the 24-year-old is perhaps making up for it by taking inspiration from the beautiful and intricate design of the trophy and using it for his helmet.

Norris visited the Herend Porcelain factory where the Hungarian GP trophy is made. They have also hand-painted the McLaren driver’s helmet for the upcoming race weekend with the trophy’s design.

Norris is also launching a special Hungarian GP collection via his LN4 merchandise website named “Porcelain Dreams”. However, in this collection, they will not be including mini helmet replicas of Norris’ special helmet for the Budapest weekend.

No minis for this one as the helmet was delicately hand- painted by the team at Herend. This drop is our way of sharing the art with you! — LN⁴ (@LN4) July 17, 2024

The LN4 Twitter handle confirmed this while replying to a fan, “No minis for this one as the helmet was delicately hand-painted by the team at Herend.” By not offering mini replicas, Norris’ team may want to respect the craftsmanship of the helmet design while also promoting the art via their new collection.

The Briton is quite grateful to the people at Herend for making this helmet a special one.

Norris pens a wholesome message for the Herend Porcelain factory

Norris’ visit to the Herend factory may have just been to collect his hand-painted helmet. But, the McLaren driver made it a comprehensive visit and also promised to come back one day to help make the trophy.

He wrote a wholesome message, “What a beautiful place. An honor to come & visit and be part of the family. Thank you for painting my helmet for the race. It will make me faster, no doubt! One day I will come and help make the trophy that I will then win on the weekend! Once again an honor!”

“what a beautiful place. an honor to come & visit and be part of the family. thank you for painting my helmet for the race, it will make me faster no doubt! one day i will come and help make the trophy that i will then win on the weekend! once again an honor! thank you, lando”❤️ pic.twitter.com/6YQ2xD4Oq7 — ray (@ln4norris) July 18, 2024

Norris may be looking to win the Hungarian GP this weekend itself, given the way McLaren’s car has arguably been the fastest. And the 24-year-old certainly would take care of the trophy this time around if he wins or gets on the podium at the Hungaroring.