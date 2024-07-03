mobile app bar

Lando Norris Won’t Step Into Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s League Just Yet

McLaren has become a front-runner ever since its upgrade package was introduced in Miami and Lando Norris won his maiden F1 race. With arguably the fastest car on the track now, Norris is expected to fight for big things. However, the McLaren driver himself thinks he has a long way to go. He doesn’t see himself at the same level as Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Norris made this confession on the episode of F1: Beyond the Grid podcast ahead of the Austrian GP. “I don’t think I proved myself enough as a total driver. I don’t think I’m at the level of those two guys yet because they’ve been performing at this level for way longer than I have.” 

Maximizing every single weekend under different conditions, different teams, fighting for a championship, not fighting for a championship, they’re the moments when that’s what separates a lot more of these drivers and what makes Max as good as he is, Lewis as good as he is.”

Norris’ comments, especially on Verstappen’s prowess, came just hours before he crashed with the Dutchman on the track in Spielberg. It brought an end to his Austrian GP, a race he was looking to win. He made several attempts to pass Verstappen before finally coming together, but they were all unsuccessful.

This could be a testament to his belief that he isn’t at Verstappen’s (or Hamilton’s) level just yet. According to his boss Andrea Stella, however, Norris is just as good as the two legendary drivers.

Andrea Stella believes Lando Norris is on the same level as former F1 world champions

Stella has worked with some of the biggest F1 legends in history, including Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. As such, he knows what it takes to be a top-level driver and he sees Norris up there.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, the McLaren Team Principal said, “Lando stands together with them. It is the same category, the same kind of world championship material, the underlying talent, the mindset, the work ethos. It’s all ready to go.”

However, he did agree champions improve every year. So far, the Brit has showcased signs of improvement. If they’re of the same level as a world champion is yet to be seen. It will be interesting to see where he stands at the end of the current campaign.

