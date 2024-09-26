Las Vegas-Based Business to Sue Formula 1 for Losing “Millions of Dollars” in Revenue

New year but the same controversy still surrounds the Las Vegas GP. The Formula 1-backed event has faced backlash for various reasons. However, the most persistent problem with the flashy race weekend in Vegas is the loss of revenue to the locals. One Italian restaurant has filed a lawsuit claiming they’ve lost millions of dollars because of the closing of the strip.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, located near the famous Bellagio Fountains and hotel, has filed a case against the sport in the Clark County District Court. As reported by RacingNews365, they allege, “It has suffered a loss of thousands of guests and millions of dollars, and those losses will only increase as the political and corporate machine behind the F1 race continues to push the annual F1 race over the objections and significant disruptions to local Las Vegas businesses.”

The Italian restaurant is claiming the blocking of the Flamingo and Koval Bridge prevented foot traffic for months while hindering employees from arriving on time. Ferraro’s Ristorante becomes the third local business to file a complaint against the Las Vegas GP.

Stage Door Casino and Battista’s Hole in the Wall restaurant also did the same in the past. However, they’re not demanding to block the upcoming race. Instead, they are seeking compensation for the lost revenue.

They’ve been massively PR’ing Las Vegas GP so hard , sugar coating local’s anger and kℹ️lling their businesses, it’s going to be a great spectacle of a race, mostly entertaining for big pockets and Hollywood celeb pic.twitter.com/D0GKWrFAfE — ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) November 12, 2023

With preparations for the 2024 edition already underway the revenue loss is continuing for locals. However, it’s been a problem since the day preparations began for the first edition of the race. All the construction work that went into making the street circuit has troubled the residents of Vegas greatly. However, it’s not just the people that have faced troubles with the highly anticipated race.

The drivers weren’t happy with the race weekend as well. Max Verstappen even claimed that 99% of the focus was on the show factor and 1% on the racing. While the racing proved to be rather excellent, the glamor and charm of the event had an overall negative impact. Only time will tell if the race that is part of the calendar for the next decade will continue to be a hindrance.