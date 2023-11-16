Max Verstappen Gets Cranky About Las Vegas GP Theatrics: “99% Show and 1% Sporting Event”

The first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix is finally here, with the official inauguration done and dusted. While there was much hype around it, the premier event did not live up to the expectations of the fans. Drawing immense flak for the proceedings from fans and various media houses, F1 also faced backlash from one of its most marketable drivers right now- Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

Already under heavy criticism from the city’s locals and the conditions around the late-night race, F1 added to its own misery with a dismal inauguration ceremony, which many people thought was a waste of time. The criticism could very well be seen as a trailer of things to come for the rest of the weekend, with fans growing frustrated with the show and pomp of the whole event.

A report from Autosport quoted the feelings of Verstappen regarding the event, who claimed he felt like a “clown” during the event. He added the event was mostly a media show and had little to do with racing.

Advertisement

“It’s not about the singer, it’s just standing up there, you look like a clown.” “[The Las Vegas GP is] 99% show, and 1% sporting event.”

Verstappen added he skipped a mandatory VIP event at Wynn’s hotel complex after the inauguration ceremony. Stefano Domenicali had earlier made it clear to each driver that their presence was necessary, but the three-time world champion did not care for it. He mentioned he was in Las Vegas to race, and all his focus was on trying to do the best that he could instead of focusing on the media show.

Much like Max Verstappen, Fans furious with F1 over a dismal inauguration ceremony

With Verstappen already fed up with the antics of the Las Vegas GP weekend, fans took to X to resonate with the feelings of the Dutchman after witnessing a ‘concert’ instead of racing-related events.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1725035975322050919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hiba__Chihab/status/1725031349940023565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Some fans showcased how dismal the opening ceremony was, using the best meme templates they could find.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/starxgirl4/status/1725036303010459749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/landospandesal/status/1725037416925528479?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, a few others pointed out how the Las Vegas GP looked more like a ‘Hunger Games’-like event.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Checlaurix11/status/1725003968940560472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/loopyleclerc/status/1725019485932028272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With hundreds of millions at stake, the Las Vegas GP weekend isn’t off to a flying start, and it isn’t a great sign for the sport’s authorities. Should it be a sign of things to come, there might be a tough decision in the future of the sport surrounding the practicality of the event, especially if held in mid to late November.