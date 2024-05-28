Las Vegas Gods Answer Max Verstappen’s Prayers as Drivers Delivered Good News Ahead of Grand Spectacle

The Las Vegas GP was quite the happening event in 2023 on the F1 calendar. With a lot of hype and promotion a year before the event actually happened, Formula 1 wanted to make its opening Las Vegas race a huge spectacle. However, Max Verstappen was among many drivers and fans who criticized the over-the-top nature of the event. So, going into its sophomore appearance in 2024, the Las Vegas GP organizers have assured they will take a step back on that aspect.

According to RacingNews365, the chief commercial officer of the Grand Prix, Emily Prazer, commented about this year’s event not being a tough schedule. She indirectly referred to Verstappen’s criticism and how his views turned around after winning the race.

Prazer stated, “There was one driver in particular who was very vocal about the weekend, but ultimately he was the one who sang ‘Viva Las Vegas’ at the end of the race.” Verstappen had stated how the Las Vegas Grand Prix felt like a ‘99% show and 1% sporting event’.

The Dutchman also highlighted the pre-race activities and a show of drivers being introduced to the crowd felt quite gimmicky. Besides this, there was the same chatter amongst fans about how the track layout looked uninteresting and the event tickets were too pricey for the average fan.

Regardless, the Las Vegas GP turned out to be a huge success with overtaking and close battles galore. Verstappen enjoyed fighting for the win a lot and his elation after the Grand Prix was quite evident on his team radio.

Thus. if the 2024 Las Vegas GP is scaling back on the excessive over-the-top build-up to the race, that could make the third American race a likable one for Verstappen and all his peers who criticized it.

What did Max Verstappen and his peers say about the Las Vegas GP last year?

Max Verstappen was quite outspoken about the pre-race show in Las Vegas last year. He stated how the drivers appearing before the crowd made them feel like a “clown”. According to Sky Sports, the three-time champion cited how they should be focusing on the performance side of things at a new unique track rather than being available for the show.

However, his peers Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc gave a neutral opinion to balance both the show and the sport. Alonso opined how events like Las Vegas deserve a bit of a different treatment and he is willing to put the extra effort for the same.

However, the Spaniard also cited how their schedule should get some relaxation elsewhere. Even Leclerc seconded this notion, citing the room for balancing both entertainment and sporting aspects of F1.