Once in a Lifetime Special Access to Lewis Hamilton Has Little Boy Cheering ‘The GOAT of F1′

Lewis Hamilton is not only one of the best F1 drivers of all time but is also a huge inspiration among the young fans. A fan recently was all smiles and cheered for the “GOAT of F1” after he got a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the Briton in the paddock.

While Hamilton is doing his bit to promote the sport among a younger audience, it seems that F1 too is keen on reaching a bigger fanbase among children. And the recent kids broadcast of Sky Sports F1 is a testament to the same.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, Sky Sports chose three lucky children and gave them the opportunity to ask their favorite drivers some questions during the press conference. While that move from F1 would have undoubtedly helped to promote the sport among children, it seems that Hamilton is also doing a fantastic job as well to achieve the same purpose.

A young fan explains how he felt after meeting Lewis Hamilton

When a Sky Sports interviewer asked a young fan about how it felt to have a “special access” to meet Lewis Hamilton, the child replied, “I mean, he is my hero. He toured me around the car. I asked him a few questions about my karting career“.

The fan then explained how the Briton was kind enough to explain him about the unique features of the car, and also give him the opportunity to sit in it. And after stating the same, the young fan concluded his remarks by hailing Hamilton as he added, “It was a really great experience talking to him. In my opinion, one of the GOATS“.

And the young fans’ praises for Hamilton did not just end there as he also lauded the Mercedes driver in another interview when asked about his experience. In reply, the fan said, “It was beyond anything that I could ever imagine in my whole life. It was the best experience. It was the best day of my life. I mean, I got to meet one of the GOATs of F1“.

And while Hamilton gave the young boy a fantastic experience, he also gave him some important advice. The fan stated that the Briton had told him to stay in school and make sure he gets an education. It is pertinent to note that the same is also one of the main lifetime goals of Hamilton, who is keen to ensure that underprivileged children get the opportunity to have a good education.

Hamilton launched Mission 44 to help underprivileged children

Despite all the success that F1 has brought to him, Lewis Hamilton stated in an interview with UBS at the start of this year that bringing a smile on someone else’s face is far more important to him than winning races and titles. And he believes that his Mission 44 organization will help him achieve just that.

He started Mission 44 in 2021 with the aim of helping “young people from underserved backgrounds to succeed“. The organization aims to achieve their mission by working alongside other institutions to reduce racial and other forms of inequalities in schools, and also in other areas.

And Hamilton’s work with young children just does not end there. Earlier this year, he also joined the Yayasan Petronas STEM lesson to inspire the youngsters to achieve success in these fields. It seems that the Briton’s efforts have paid off well as he has now also got the entire support of the Mercedes F1 team, among many others, to help achieve this purpose.