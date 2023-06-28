Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso’s Upward Trajectory Won’t Bother Max Verstappen; Claims Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen is arguably the most in-form driver in F1 at the moment, driving the fastest car- the RB19. However, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin isn’t very far behind, and Lewis Hamilton has also had a resurgence of sorts following the Mercedes upgrades. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s chief, meanwhile, is not very concerned about Hamilton or Alonso catching up to Verstappen.

Verstappen has won six out of the opening eight races of the 2023 season. Heading into this weekend’s Austrian GP, he is once again the favorite to win the outing. However, some fans are predicting a Hamilton or Alonso-led upset.

For neutrals of the sport, it would definitely be welcoming to see a change in the podium order. Verstappen’s dominance has been boring a large portion of the fanbase. But as things stand, Marko is confident that Red Bull has what it takes to get another win in Spielberg this Sunday.

Max Verstappen stands out from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, says Marko

Marko feels that Hamilton and Alonso could have what it takes to match Verstappen on their very best day. However, even when they are put on an equal pedestal, the 80-year-old feels that Verstappen is better than them.

“[Fernando] Alonso and [Lewis] Hamilton could, at most, keep up with Verstappen,” said Marko as quoted by Fox Sports Mexico. “These three are simply the strongest, but among them, Max stands out again”

Marko also pointed out the potential of a Ferrari threat. Most people aren’t considering them as contenders, at least for the next few races. But Marko recalls how they were the fastest car in terms of race pace in Montreal.

According to the Red Bull chief, if Leclerc is able to get in a strong qualifying position in Spielberg, he could be a difficult opponent for Verstappen to deal with.

Austrian GP will be like Max Verstappen’s home race

The track in Spielberg is called the Red Bull ring, making it the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s home race. For Verstappen, on the other hand, it is not officially a home Grand Prix, since he is Dutch. But the crowd’s support in Austria has always been so overwhelmingly in favor of the 25-year-old that they make it feel like one.

“The track suits him well,” Marko added. “A lot of Dutch people cheer him on. Spielberg is almost a home grand prix for him, along with Zandvoort and Belgium where he was born.”

Marko also said that he feels emotional when the Austrian national anthem plays at the end of a Red Bull race victory in Spielberg. Also, hearing the Dutch national anthem there, makes his “heart melt”. Fortunately for Marko, the chances of hearing both these anthems play are extremely high.