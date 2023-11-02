Las Vegas GP Faces Protest Over Silly Attempt at Exclusivity

Formula 1 has given stringent thought to each aspect to make sure the Las Vegas GP remains an incredible event. Since the FOM has paid $500 million to host the third race in America this year, they have enforced some of the harshest exclusivity initiatives. According to a video uploaded by @vegasnavigator on TikTok, F1 officials have taken steps to ensure that individuals who failed to pay for the Las Vegas Grand Prix should not be able to experience the lavish event in any way.

The Formula One race will be held at the Las Vegas Strip, which is close to the recently opened “sphere” tourist attraction. This enormous dome was first lit on July 4th and is the biggest spherical structure in the world. It is a technological marvel that will hold events, including award shows, concerts, and movie screenings. However, what’s more intriguing is that Formula 1 will also use the sphere to broadcast their event.

In order to keep non-paying spectators away from witnessing the amazing spectacle, the FOM has covered every glass bridge in the sphere’s vicinity with screen wraps. Considering this, the citizens of Las Vegas and the visitors have not taken the F1 authorities’ shenanigans gently and have shown their disdain.

According to Vegas Navigator, ” The passersby were clearly unhappy with this move as it blocked their view of the sphere. Especially when tourists are here for just a few days, they want to get that perfect shot. While some people don’t care to watch the Formula One race, they do wanna see this sphere.” However, if you think that the F1’s adventures near the area of the sphere are the only ones happening, then you are in for some more suspense.

Which other Las Vegas attractions are Formula One willing to block for the upcoming GP?

The race in Las Vegas is the most highly anticipated event of the year for F1 and its fans. Considering this, F1 has organized a plethora of events and adventures for those who have shelled out a substantial sum for a ticket. However, in order to honor the commitment of the F1 fans to fork out the hefty amount, the FOM has made certain stringent promises for the non-payers.

The F1 authorities have raised red flags with the Las Vegas hotspots and have demanded that all venues pay them exorbitant fees. According to nypost.com, F1 executives have asked that all venues within the 3.8-mile Las Vegas GP track pay them between $1500 per person for the right to license races.

To put it briefly, restaurants or clubs that have 1500 seats are required to pay the F1 authorities $1500 per person, which amounts to $2.25 million for each restaurant or club. Nonetheless, it should be acknowledged that the nearby venues must satisfy this FOM criterion regardless of the number of individuals who glance in from the rooftop deck and dining sections of the hotels or clubs.

However, if the restaurants and clubs refuse to give them the licensing fees, F1 will have to take some drastic measures. According to the F1 sales representative, these venues have been warned that obstacles such as stands, barricades, and light stanchions may cause customers to lose out on the race.