Lewis Hamilton Reveals What’s His Biggest Issue With W15

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Lewis Hamilton 44 during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas

Lewis Hamilton 44 during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s struggles in 2024 during qualifying have been perplexing, to say the least. For a man who has over 100 pole positions in his illustrious career finds himself trailing 17-5 to Mercedes teammate George Russell in Grand Prix qualifying sessions this season. As speculations continue about why is he struggling, the 39-year-old has revealed the biggest issue he had with his W15 this weekend.

“The car felt different in Q3, and the stability was not there for some reason, but I’d had it in all the other sessions,” he said after only managing to qualify 10th. When asked if his unstable car has been his biggest issue, Hamilton replied,

“Yeah. It’d been really good up until then. And obviously, you saw my pace. And then since we got to Q3, it just started snapping away”.

However, he did not blame the balance of the W15 entirely for his disastrous qualifying performance in Las Vegas. The #44 driver acknowledged he could have done better and “ultimately” it was he who did not put the laps together when it mattered most.

Interestingly, despite Hamilton revealing his struggles with the W15, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expects him to be able toplay for a win. The Austrian’s optimism perhaps arises because Hamilton had indeed been one of the fastest drivers this weekend until he made a couple of mistakes during Q3 that cost him severely.

Hasn’t been working for Hamilton in 2024 when it matters

On various occasions throughout the 2024 season, Hamilton has looked strong during the practice sessions but when it matters most — qualifying and the race — he has struggled to deliver. A similar scenario played out at this weekend’s Las Vegas GP.

Hamilton topped the first two practice sessions and registered the fifth-fastest lap in FP3 but finished the slowest out of the top 10 in Q3. As a result of his poor performance, the 39-year-old admitted it “didn’t work when it mattered” and that he feels he should have been on pole.

He added that the win is out of the question for him and wished the best for Russell — who will start on pole — for the race on Saturday night. With only two race weekends remaining after Las Vegas, Hamilton will be desperate to rediscover some kind of form and finish his stint with Mercedes on a high.

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

